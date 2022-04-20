Best Overall: Rothy's The Sneaker

What We Love: There is so much to love about this sneaker, but the fact that it is washable stands out the most to us.

What We Don't Love: This is more of a personal preference, but we wish these sneakers were solid white.

We had high expectations for the best overall category and The Sneaker from Rothy's checked nearly all of our boxes. While it's not a solid white sneaker, we can look past the white racing stripes on the heels because this shoe is eco-friendly, completely washable, doesn't stretch, and is made to be lived in. What more can you ask of a white sneaker?

The slip-on design gives them a laid-back style that is ideal for everyday wear and the signature knit material is made from recycled plastic water bottles, giving them an eco-friendly feature you can feel good about. Another reason to love Rothy's, in general, is the brand offers free shipping and returns, making it even easier to try the sustainable sneakers.

The only downside: The heel features a sporty navy and black stripe, which is so cute but we would prefer a solid color or single color stripe.

Material: Knit spun from recycled plastic water bottles | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 5-13