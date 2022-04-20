White Sneakers Are a Wardrobe Must-Have—These Are the 12 Best Pairs
No matter what your personal style is, a pair of white sneakers should be classified as a wardrobe requirement. Whether you're going for a timeless sneaker style or something a little more modern — such as a chunky sole or boot-like high-top — or a pair of retro kicks, many will agree that they are the most versatile shoe style around.
White sneakers are easy to style and are one of those staple pieces that truly stand the test of time. "A pair of white sneakers is just like a white t-shirt — a foundational piece in your wardrobe that is always on trend and always perfectly functional," Kathleen Sullivan, Senior Director of Marketing at Keds confirms. And, much like a white t-shirt, there are tons of white sneakers to choose from, which can cause a bit of overwhelm if you're looking for the best of the best. But, alas, that's where we come in.
From classics to cult-favorites and everything in between, we meticulously researched the best white sneakers, keeping design, material, sizing, comfortability, and longevity in mind. When it came down to it, nothing beat The Sneaker by Rothy's. It is a classic white slip-on with knitted fabrication made from recycled water bottles, the easiest shoe to wash (like ever!), and feels like a pair of cushy slippers on the soles. But, there were a few more standouts from our research.
Looking for your sole mate? We share the best white sneakers, ahead.
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Rothy's The Sneaker
- Best Value: Vans Canvas Old Skool
- Best Splurge: Golden Goose PURESTAR Low Top Sneaker
- Best for Work: Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
- Best Trendy: Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker
- Best Classic: Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes
- Best Platform: Soludos Ibiza Platform Sneaker
- Best Sporty: Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
- Best Slip On: Vegabond Judy Sneakers
- Best Low Top: Cariuma Triple White Premium Leather Sneaker
Best Overall: Rothy's The Sneaker
What We Love: There is so much to love about this sneaker, but the fact that it is washable stands out the most to us.
What We Don't Love: This is more of a personal preference, but we wish these sneakers were solid white.
We had high expectations for the best overall category and The Sneaker from Rothy's checked nearly all of our boxes. While it's not a solid white sneaker, we can look past the white racing stripes on the heels because this shoe is eco-friendly, completely washable, doesn't stretch, and is made to be lived in. What more can you ask of a white sneaker?
The slip-on design gives them a laid-back style that is ideal for everyday wear and the signature knit material is made from recycled plastic water bottles, giving them an eco-friendly feature you can feel good about. Another reason to love Rothy's, in general, is the brand offers free shipping and returns, making it even easier to try the sustainable sneakers.
The only downside: The heel features a sporty navy and black stripe, which is so cute but we would prefer a solid color or single color stripe.
Material: Knit spun from recycled plastic water bottles | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 5-13
Best Value: Vans Canvas Old Skool
What We Love: One of our favorite things about these Vans sneakers is that they are made to be worn in, which takes away the pressure of keeping sneakers perfectly white.
What We Don't Love: These sneakers are comfortable everyday shoes, but take some time to break in.
When you purchase a pair of Vans, you invest in a pair of sneakers that will be on regular rotation in your wardrobe, and last you years to come — this makes any pair a great investment. Our top pick for this category, however, is the classic Canvas Old Skool style because of its versatility, durability, inclusive sizing, and timeless appeal. We love that these sneakers are made to be worn in, giving them that effortlessly cool and comfortable feel. It's also an iconic design that has been around since the 70s and has a large celebrity following with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kourtney Kardashian to Zendaya rocking these classics.
One of the greatest things about these sneakers is the sizing. It's easy to find your perfect fit, as the canvas sneakers are available in inclusive sizing, ranging from size 5 to 19.5. And, if clean sneakers are more your style, they are easy to spot clean. The brand even has its own shoe cleaner (with the cutest sneaker-inspired brush) to make a refresh that much more achievable. Just be sure not to throw them in the washer. In an effort to become more eco-friendly, Vans uses water-based glues, so the intensity of the washing machine can cause damage.
Be aware, the first week of wearing them can result in discomfort. Additionally, Vans have flat soles, so you might want to invest in some inserts if that is not comfortable for you.
Material: Canvas | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 5-19.5
Best Splurge: Golden Goose PURESTAR Low Top Sneaker
What We Love: We love the cleaned up spin on these cult-favorite distressed sneakers.
What We Don't Love: If we had to change one thing, it would be the sizing — the brand doesn't carry half sizes.
The Golden Goose PURESTAR sneakers are a cult-favorite for good reason — they boast a ton of personality, are seemingly always on trend, made for everyday wear, and are totally splurge worthy. Made popular by celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift, these designer sneakers are the "it" casual shoe. That being said, the distressed look might not be for everyone, which is why we gravitated toward this more cleaned-up version. While they still have a worn-in feel, these all white Golden Goose low-tops feel a little more sophisticated, giving them more versatility with everything from jeans and a t-shirt to casual office attire. And, you don't have to fuss too much about wearing them in, since that is kind of their signature look.
Our only hang up? The brand doesn't have half sizes, making it a little harder to find that perfect fit for some. If you're a half size, we suggest sizing up to the next whole size.
Material: Leather, cotton, and rubber | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 34-42
Best for Work: Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
What We Love: Our favorite aspect of these sneakers is the design — the clean lines and fabrication make them feel as luxe as a pair of work appropriate leather loafers.
What We Don't Love: Our biggest complaint is the sizing, as the brand doesn't carry half sizes and the size range isn't as expansive as we'd like.
When wearing sneakers to work, you want to look for a pair that has clean lines and is made of a more luxe fabrication, such as leather. These white sneakers from Common Projects are our top pick for this category because they meet those requirements and so much more. In addition to being like a loafer's chic sneaker counterpart, they are incredibly comfy — a vital detail for a shoe you plan to wear for over eight hours — and have a versatile design that pairs well with anything from a tailored powersuit to a pair of trousers and blouse to a midi dress and cardigan.
The sneakers' one downfall is its sizing. They fit true to size, however, the size range isn't as inclusive as we like to see, plus they aren't available in half sizes, which can be problematic for some.
Material: Leather | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 34-39
Best Trendy: Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker
What We Love: We love the retro feel of these sneakers, and the fact that they are made for comfort — they're the perfect shoe for nearly any activity.
What We Don't Love: Most retailers note that the sneaker fits true to size, but we found that the fit is actually a little loose.
Retro classics are having a moment in 2022, and these Reebok sneakers fit the mold. We chose this timeless style for the trendy category because not only are they a major retro comeback, but they are the sneaker you'll want to do virtually anything in — including running — making them one of the most comfortable styles on this list, in addition to being the trendiest.
Although they have a more athleisure feel, these all white sneakers are elevated with a leather upper, making them stylish enough to wear with jeans, dresses, skirts, and shorts. They also have a gum sole, which makes them functional in addition to being fashionable, and adds to the comfort level. And, because they are leather, they are easy to wipe down and keep clean, too.
The only thing to be weary of is the fit. Most retailers claim this sneaker fits true to size, but we — along with many other customers — found that it has a looser fit, so sizing down a half size might be a better option. It's also on the narrower side of the spectrum, so it might not be as comfortable for those with wider feet.
Material: Leather | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 5-11
Best Classic: Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes
What We Love: They are ultra-durable and can withstand all types of weather, including rain and snow.
What We Don't Love: They are slightly narrow, which can cause discomfort for those with wider feet.
It doesn't get more classic than the Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes. They are certainly one of the most loved shoe styles of all time, with celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Sienna Miller, Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham, and Karlie Kloss helping to keep their legacy alive. One of the reasons we love these sneakers is because of their durability, which makes them an excellent everyday sneaker that can withstand all types of weather (they are the author of this article's go-to for rain and snow). The timeless sneaker is the epitome of a classic and can be worn with everything from a midi dress to mom jeans and more.
When it comes to sneakers, sizing is very important to us, so it must be noted that these sneaker are a little more narrow, which isn't ideal for those with wider feet. They also run large, so be sure to size down.
Material: Vegan leather | Fit: Runs large | Size Range: 5-11
Best Platform: Soludos Ibiza Platform Sneaker
What We Love: We love the attention to eco-friendly detail — the leather is sustainably sourced and the sole is crafted from a blend of eco-friendly materials.
What We Don't Love: They take some time to break in.
Soludos is our go-to for sneakers with personality — even these all white Ibiza Platform Sneakers make a statement. But, what we really love about this style is the platform sole. Platform sneakers traditionally provide a little more cushion, but this elevated (literally) classic style is designed with a cushy Ortholite molded insole, making them comfortable enough for everyday wear while adding a little height. Adding to the list of things to love, these sneakers are sustainable through and through with responsibly sourced leather that is certified by the Leather Working Group and outsoles created from a blend of eco-friendly materials, including recycled rubber.
One thing to note about these platform sneakers: They take a little bit of time to break in, and some customers reported experiencing blisters. The author of this article has a pair and didn't have a problem with this, but recommends wearing bandaids on your heels as a precaution and to add a little cushion when breaking them in.
Material: Leather | Fit: Go up a half size | Size Range: 5-11
Best Sporty: Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
What We Love: We love the added details to the classic design.
What We Don't Love: The shoelaces are super long.
It wouldn't be a best white sneaker roundup without including the iconic Nike Air Force 1 in the mix — but we found something even better. The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow has the same stylish and sporty design as the traditional Air Force 1 style, but with elevated details. The sneakers double up on eyestays, mudguards, back tabs, and Swoosh branding, creating a layered feel with stunning stitching throughout. These are a great choice for someone drawn to the Air Force 1 DNA but looking for something a little more unique. The only thing we don't love about them? The shoelaces are super long. But, fortunately, those are easily replaceable.
Material: Leather and synthetic materials | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 6-12
Best Slip-On: Vegabond Judy Sneakers
What We Love: They elevate the slip-on style with a platform sole and have padded collars for added comfort.
What We Don't Love: These sneakers aren't available in half sizes.
When we think of slip-ons, we often think of styles made from canvas. These ones from Vegabond stand out with their slick leather uppers and platform sole, which gives them a more versatile feel for the typically casual slip-on style. They can easily be dressed up or down, adding a clean and polished feel to any outfit. On top of bringing something new to the slip-on style, one of our favorite aspects of these sneakers are the padded collars. Slip-ons traditionally take some time to break in and adding a sturdier fabrication like leather to the mix can drag out the process. But, with the extra cushioning, they have a layer of comfort that many slip-ons don't have.
Material: Leather | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 35-42
Best Low Top: Cariuma Triple White Premium Leather Sneaker
What We Love: These white sneakers are ultra-comfortable — as in, there is virtually no break in time — and lightweight with a flattering low-top fit.
What We Don't Love: While the website says true to fit, they actually run a little big. Keep this in mind when ordering in your size.
These low top white sneakers were also a contender for the most sustainable category, thanks to the incredible eco-friendly details that go into each pair. But, with the design, technology, and ultra-low rise style, it made perfect sense to make it our reigning best low top sneaker. With its cushion technology, your feet will melt into the soles of these sneakers and make you feel like you are walking on clouds (but, really, it's the EVA technology). The sneakers are manufactured in ethical factories and created with the utmost of quality from high-end raw materials, including premium white leather and weighted rubber sole. Plus, they have some celebrity fans in the likes of Helen Mirren and Pete Davidson.
You can't go wrong with these low tops, just be sure to size down. The brand's website says they run true to size, but many customers found they actually run a little big.
Material: Leather | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 5-13
Best High Top: Alexander McQueen Tread Slick High Top Sneaker
What We Love: Style-wise, we love how these high-tops have a boot-like feel.
What We Don't Love: We don't love the price point. While they are a designer sneaker and our top choice compared to other high-tops, they are quite an investment.
These Alexander McQueen shoes are like combat boots trapped in a high-top sneaker's body and we are here for it. We believe that high-top sneakers are a great way to make a statement and lean into your personal style a little more and, although they are all white, these designer sneakers don a lot of flair with their trendy chunky platform sole and boot-like feel.
With all that said, the price point is definitely on the higher end. While we don't love that, we do love that Nordstrom has a stellar return policy, so if you don't love them as much as we do, you can return them up to 45 days after your order date.
Material: Leather | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 5-11
Best Sustainable: VEJA + Net Sustain Esplar Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
What We Love: They are made from sustainable materials.
What We Don't Love: They are a little stiff.
There is a reason so many celebrities — including Meghan Markle, Emma Watson, and Katie Holmes — have VEJA sneakers on constant rotation. They are comfortable, durable, and eco-friendly. Our top pick for this category is the VEJA + Net Sustain Esplar Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers. We love the combination of white and off white, which gives the sneaker some depth, as well as the mix of texture between the leather and suede. However, the real reason these white sneakers are in this category is because of the incredible sustainability efforts involved in making this shoe, plus the fact that they are named after an organization that supports organic cotton farmers. The materials utilized to create these sneakers are sustainably sourced, with the rubber soles crafted from the Amazon rainforest, where rubber trees grow wild.
If we could change one thing, it would be the stiffness of the leather uppers. Because the material is so sturdy, they aren't as flexible.
Material: Leather and suede | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 5-10
What to Keep in Mind
Size and Comfort
Sneakers are designed with comfort in mind — and there is nothing more uncomfortable than a shoe that doesn't fit. When shopping for a pair of white sneakers, make sure to follow the sizing charts and measure your soles to find your perfect match. Reading customer reviews can also help to determine if they run true-to-size.
Material
The fabrication of a shoe is also important, especially if you have a specific use in mind. For example, If you're looking for a pair of white sneakers to wear to the office, a shoe made of leather is a great choice as it has an elevated feel that pairs well with smart business attire.
Return Policy
As mentioned, it's crucial that sneakers fit well and comfortably. That means, a good return policy is equally important (this is especially true when shopping online). Unless you have already tried them on or are shopping for a second pair, avoid purchasing a pair of sneakers that are marked final sale, and always check the return policy before clicking add to cart. That way, if the shoes don't fit, you can easily send them back or exchange them for a different size.
Your Questions, Answered
How can you keep white sneakers clean?
Keeping white sneakers clean depends on the material. For canvas sneakers, Sean McDowell, Vice President of Design and Product Development at Sperry, says to reach for a little bleach. "I use a spray bottle mixed with water and bleach," he explains. For this process, you'll want to remove the laces and then use a strong bristled brush "to get in all of the recesses of the canvas and rubber sidewalls," McDowell notes. Once you've scrubbed them clean, place them in the sun for a few hours to dry and brighten them up. With that said, bleach is a harsh chemical, so it's best to use this method on white canvas sneakers that are inexpensive. For more expensive pairs, it's best to protect them ahead of time with a stain-resistant coating and spot clean as needed.
To clean white leather sneakers, McDowell recommends using a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda. "I use an old toothbrush to get in all the nooks and crannies," he explains. "It's gentler than bleach and, with smooth leather, you don't need to go as deep as canvas," he adds.
As far as laces are concerned, you can easily remove them from your sneakers and toss them in the wash with your whites for a fresh scrub. And, if they get to a point where they are too far gone, purchasing a new pair of shoelaces is an inexpensive and quick way to freshen up your soles.
If you are concerned about keeping white sneakers squeaky clean, McDowell says to also consider dipping your toes into (literally) the off-white or tofu-colored sneaker trend. "It gives a more vintage look and is a little easier to maintain."
What can you wear white sneakers with?
The best part about these classic kicks? "You can really wear them with anything," says Sullivan. "A crisp white sneaker can complement a classic outfit or be a neutral piece for a more fashion-forward look," she adds.
Can you wear white sneakers with work pants?
"You can absolutely wear white sneakers with work pants," Sullivan explains, adding that the "line between professional and comfortable at work has certainly blurred" over the last few years. "With more and more people heading back into the office but not wanting to sacrifice the comfort of working from home, a pair of white sneakers can instantly bring that feel while still looking professional," she adds. Additionally, McDowell notes that a white leather sneaker is a great choice for office attire, as it adds a touch of personality while still looking professional and buttoned up.