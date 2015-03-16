The Best White Shirts To Snap Up Now

ALI PEW
Mar 16, 2015

Nothing is more classic than a simple white button-down. I firmly believe this, and the proof is in my closet: I own about 15 of them. But before you question why so many, let me just say that while they may all seem the same, they're actually quite different. Varying cuts, fabrics, and design details give them totally distinct vibes. To me, it's like saying that a dress and pants are perfectly interchangeable. I don't think so.

To that end, I've scoured the market (and have been doing so for years) to bring you the best of the best. You'll find the perfect slim silhouette to tuck into a pair of tailored black trousers, or a style with just the tiniest bit of fringe along the hem to wear with spring's '70s-inspired denim skirts. Go ahead and get them all—I know I will.

Most Sophisticated

The silk fabric makes this one feel exceptionally elegant. Wear it to work, then undo a few buttons for a for a night out.

$214; equipmentfr.com

Best Subtle Details

Sweet ruffles take this white button-up from classic to feminine. 

$350, net-a-porter.com

Most Classic

This one is made of lightweight cotton, has a slim fit, and its sleeves are the perfect length. Plus, the tails are nice and long (but can still be tucked in). Perfection.

$235, theory.com

Most Minimal

Clean and simple, this shirt is perfect for those who prefer things pared back. The slight cuff on the sleeves is a perfectly understated design detail.

$68, topshop.com

Best Tuxedo Style

The pleated bib, extra-long cuffs, and modern cut make this a sophisticated, yet slightly relaxed, take on the traditional style.

$138, jcrew.com

Best From Behind

The trapeze-shaped back gives it just enough cool factor to balance the classic style from the front.

$560, net-a-porter.com

