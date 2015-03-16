The Best White Shirts To Snap Up Now

Nothing is more classic than a simple white button-down. I firmly believe this, and the proof is in my closet: I own about 15 of them. But before you question why so many, let me just say that while they may all seem the same, they're actually quite different. Varying cuts, fabrics, and design details give them totally distinct vibes. To me, it's like saying that a dress and pants are perfectly interchangeable. I don't think so.

To that end, I've scoured the market (and have been doing so for years) to bring you the best of the best. You'll find the perfect slim silhouette to tuck into a pair of tailored black trousers, or a style with just the tiniest bit of fringe along the hem to wear with spring's '70s-inspired denim skirts. Go ahead and get them all—I know I will.

PHOTOS: The Best White Shirts on the Market Now