Inspired by Wimbledon: Our Favorite All-White Outfits in History

Thanks to Wimbledon, we’ve rekindled our love for all-white looks, a requirement for the tennis pros on the grassy courts. To celebrate the (non)color of the moment, we’ve pinpointed the most iconic looks from the past 60 years. From Marilyn Monroe in the '50s to modern-day Gwyneth Paltrow, click through to take a look back at some of the best white-centric outfits to date. Plus, get more details on how to wear white on page 87 of our July issue, or download it on your tablet.

MORE:

• Wimbledon Shopping: White Dresses

• White by Vera Wang for David's Bridal

• Found It! Jessica Alba's White-Hot Sandals