Inspired by Wimbledon: Our Favorite All-White Outfits in History

Andrea Cheng
Jul 03, 2013 @ 4:30 pm

Thanks to Wimbledon, we’ve rekindled our love for all-white looks, a requirement for the tennis pros on the grassy courts. To celebrate the (non)color of the moment, we’ve pinpointed the most iconic looks from the past 60 years. From Marilyn Monroe in the '50s to modern-day Gwyneth Paltrow, click through to take a look back at some of the best white-centric outfits to date. Plus, get more details on how to wear white on page 87 of our July issue, or download it on your tablet.

1965: Marilyn Monroe

This iconic dress from The Seven Year Itch sold for an astonishing $4.6 million in 2011.
1962: C.Z. Guest

A perennial on best-dressed lists throughout the latter half of the 20th century, the socialite was known for her effortless American style.
1960s: The Supremes

Florence Ballard, Diana Ross, and Mary Wilson made up one of the first girl groups to embrace grown-up glamour. These embellished, floor-sweeping gowns are the perfect example of their superlative style.
1974: Bianca Jagger

The former Mrs. Mick Jagger had an affinity for white suiting-she even wore a jacket to her wedding, over a simple (and low-cut) white dress.
1987: Lauren Hutton

Light material, a breezy cut, and of course, a touch of top-model insouciance render the menswear-inspired button-front utterly feminine.
1992: Sharon Stone

In Basic Instinct, the actress smashed any lingering associations between white and innocence.
2012: Gwyneth Paltrow

This sharp-shouldered Tom Ford ensemble, which the actress wore to the Oscars, demonstrates that formal white needn’t be remotely bridal.

