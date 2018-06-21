The Best White Jeans, According to Editors

Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Jun 21, 2018

The white jean—a style typically reserved for summer months, has quickly become a year-round closet staple for most. The versatility of this classic shade makes outfit styling seamless, but finding the perfect pair? Not always as easy. Denim weight is important (you don’t want something too sheer leaving unwanted VPL), color tone can make or break the look, and the list of problems goes on and on. Luckily, our editors have done the legwork to bring you the perfect pairs on the market. Whether you are a straight leg type of girl or prefer a super stretch skinny, we have found the best of the best, no matter what your ideal fit and criteria entail.

Shop 8 editor's picks below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Crop Flare Jeans

"I love how flattering a cropped flare is and for me I often find white denim really tricky so I love that these are a bit forgiving from waste to ankle." - Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

2 of 9 Courtesy

Flare Jeans

"I am on the taller side, so I love a long and lean flare jean to enhance my frame. This bright white style is the perfect alternative to the every day blue." - Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

3 of 9 Courtesy

Cheeky Straight Ankle Jeans

"These jeans have everything I'm loving right now: slim leg, high waisted, and a subtle not-so-bright shade of white." - Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor

4 of 9 COURTESY

Cropped Mini Flare Jeans

"It took me a while to find that perfect pair of white denim to wear on hot summer days ahead. Safe to say, Parker Smith jeans with a split hem in Blanc became my summer staple. They are so comfy and look super stylish. You can wear them with flats or dress them up in heels. Either way, you still look fab. What can I say, I am unexpectedly impressed!"-Marina Budarina-Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

5 of 9 courtesy

Modern Boyfriend Jeans

"Like everyone else on the internet, I am a true convert for Everlane Denim. The boyfriend jean in white elevates all my summer outfits while allowing my legs to breathe when it’s 90 degrees out." - Kelly Chiello, Associate Photo Editor

6 of 9 courtesy

High Rise Straight Crop Jeans with Button-Fly

"These white jeans have the perfect straight leg crop, I also love an exposed button closure!" -Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor

7 of 9 courtesy

Oversized Straight Leg Jeans

"Anything oversized has my name written all over it, especially a great pair of jeans. These oversized straight-leg Frame jeans make the perfect white pair. A jean that fits a little oversized is ideal for those hot summer days when all you want to do is wear something loose fitting and the wide turn-up hem perfectly showcases your fav summer sandals. I call that a win-win." - Jenna Pizzuta, Fashion Assistant

8 of 9 COURTESY

Hi-Rise Mini Flare Jeans

"High waist with a slight boot cut at the ankle and a frayed seem. Best of all: lots of stretch, so the fit is surprisingly flattering! I've been pretty impressed with them, especially for the price!" - Christina Perez, Contributing Editor

9 of 9 courtesy

Skinny Jeans

"Simply Be makes great jeans for curves, they come up higher and sit perfectly on the waist, hit right under the ankle, and have a comfortable stretch. A win all around!" - LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

