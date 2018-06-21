The Best White Jeans, According to Editors

The white jean—a style typically reserved for summer months, has quickly become a year-round closet staple for most. The versatility of this classic shade makes outfit styling seamless, but finding the perfect pair? Not always as easy. Denim weight is important (you don’t want something too sheer leaving unwanted VPL), color tone can make or break the look, and the list of problems goes on and on. Luckily, our editors have done the legwork to bring you the perfect pairs on the market. Whether you are a straight leg type of girl or prefer a super stretch skinny, we have found the best of the best, no matter what your ideal fit and criteria entail.

Shop 8 editor's picks below.