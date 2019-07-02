The Ultimate Guide to Picking Out the Perfect Wedding Veil

Image zoom One Love Photography

While your wedding is said to be one of the best days of your life, the months or weeks leading up to it have the potential to be a bit stressful. Even picking out your wedding look can come with its fair share of obstacles — especially if you have no clue where to start or what, exactly, you’re looking for. Take veils, for example. Were you aware that there are multiple styles, all with different names, lengths, and details?

If your answer to that question is no (or even “Um...huh?!”), we’re here to help. We’ve put together a quick guide on 10 different veil styles, breaking down what each name means and why it should be your pick.

RELATED: Why You Should Consider Wearing a Short Dress on Your Wedding Day

Birdcage

Image zoom Holly E Clark/Stocksy

If you're looking to skip the long veil or are hoping to achieve a vintage look, a birdcage veil is a great option. The netting is meant to just partially cover your face — it shouldn't go below your chin — and the best part is, it'll pair well with a variety of bridal ensembles, from casual courthouse jumpsuits to lacey A-line gowns.

Blusher

Image zoom Lauren Spinelli

Technically, a blusher is the part of a veil — any veil, of any length — that covers the bride's face and is later lifted up during the ceremony. Sometimes, however, blusher also stands for a shorter, still face-covering veil option, which is slightly longer than a birdcage and ends right below your chin.

Shoulder

Image zoom Juice Images RF/Getty Images

A shoulder-length veil is one that — ding, ding, ding! — hits right around the shoulders or falls just below them. This is a good choice for brides who really want a wow moment when they walk down the aisle, and are hoping to show off whatever elaborate design their dress has in the back.

Elbow

Image zoom The Hendrys

Another veil length that won't entirely block the back of your dress is an elbow-length veil. If you have a big bow or any beaded details around the lower hip area, or really want your train to stand out, this is style to go for.

Fingertip

Image zoom With Love and Embers

Fingertip veils are very popular, and that's because they're the most classic. This veil is named for its length, and hits right around your fingertips. Not only is it versatile when it comes which gown style (or pants!) to pair it with, it's also timeless.

Waltz

Image zoom Lauren Spinelli

A truly romantic veil style, waltz-length is one that goes past your knee and right above your ankle. In other words, it's almost floor-length, but with a waltz veil, you won't need to worry about anyone tripping over it, stepping on it, or having to fuss over it when you take your photos.

Chapel

Image zoom The Hendrys

Now we're getting into the range of veil lengths that are made for the bride who wants drama. Chapel-length veils are ones that really do extend to the floor and trail behind you as you walk. If you want a memorable wedding look, pair it with a mermaid or trumpet gown for the full, jaw-dropping effect.

Cathedral

Image zoom The Hendrys

Plenty of brides hope to look like princesses on their big day, but a cathedral-length veil is one that will turn your wedding look full-on regal. This veil is meant to trail behind your and sweep the floor as you walk, meaning that if you wear it with a poofy ball gown, you'll make quite the statement.

Mantilla

Image zoom Andreas Gradin/Stocksy

This one is another veil that isn't so much about length as it is about style. Mantilla veils are worn over the head, framing the face with lace detail. Some mantilla veils are shoulder-length, but they can be as long as cathedral veils, too.

Pouf

Image zoom One Love Photography

Ok, so a pouf isn't as much of a veil as it is a really large hair accessory. It's typically made of a bunch of tulle, and is a good alternative for brides who want to skip the veil entirely, but still want a little something extra. The good news is, you can wear it all night and it won't get in the way when you hit the dance floor.