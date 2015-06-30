Take Unique Engagement Photos Like a Pro with These Tips

Amy Shey Jacobs
Jun 30, 2015 @ 7:15 am
<p>Rattlesnake Ridge</p>
Rattlesnake Ridge

Nick & Laura

North Bend, WA 98045

Benj Haisch Photography
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Alana & Chris

334 Furman Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Melissa Kruse Photography
<p>Greetings From Austin</p>
Greetings From Austin

Kate & Luis

1720 S. First St.

Austin, TX 78704

Awake Photography
<p>West Village Vines</p>
West Village Vines

West Village

New York, NY

Melbarlow & Co
<p>Metropolitan Museum of Art</p>
Metropolitan Museum of Art

Metropolitan Museum of Art

Rebecca & Brant

1000 5th Ave

New York, NY

(behind Temple of Dendur)

Roey Yohai Photography
<p>“You’re my Butter Half”&nbsp;</p>
“You’re my Butter Half” 

Allison & Eric

United Way for Greater Austin

2000 E. MLK Blvd

Austin, TX 78702

Mike Reed Photo
<p>Philadelphia LOVE</p>
Philadelphia LOVE

15th St. and John F. Kennedy Blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Melissa Kruse Photography
<p>The Ranch at Bandy Canyon</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
The Ranch at Bandy Canyon  

Bandy Canyon Road

Escondido, CA 92025

Walter Wilson Studios
<p>Miami Stripe Wall</p>
Miami Stripe Wall

Jessica & Matt

Wynwood Building

2750 NW 3rd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Roey Yohai Photography
<p>Beach Point Bliss</p>
Beach Point Bliss

Chelsea & Jeremy

Beach Point Club

900 Rushmore Ave

Mamaroneck, NY 

Melbarlow & Co
<p>Breckenridge Ice Castle</p>
Breckenridge Ice Castle

MacKenzie & Matt

1599 County Road 3

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Studio JK
<p>‘Til Death Do Us Part</p>
‘Til Death Do Us Part

Sarah & Zack

Mexic-Arte Museum

419 Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78701

Cory Ryan Photography
<p>Detroit Illumination Wall</p>
Detroit Illumination Wall

Aaron & Emma

North End Studios

5101 Loraine St.

Detroit, Michigan 48208

Linnealiz Photography
<p>The Ranch at Bandy Canyon</p>
The Ranch at Bandy Canyon

The Ranch At Bandy Canyon

Bandy Canyon Road

Escondido, CA 92025

Walter Wilson Studios
<p>Aspen</p>
Aspen

Beth & Jesse

Maroon Bells, Colorado

806 Hallam St

Aspen, CO 81611

Sarah Joelle Photography
<p>Rocky Mountain High</p>
Rocky Mountain High

Ashley & Brandon

Black Canyon Inn

800 McGregor Ave

Estes Park, CO 80517

Scott James Photography
<p>Sunflower Field</p>
Sunflower Field

Amber & Ben

Veteran's Memorial Park at Gillie Lake

1 Shove Park Dr.

Camillus, NY 13021

Dave Robbins Photography
<p>Minnesota Warehouse District</p>
Minnesota Warehouse District

322 N 1st Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55401 

Maribeth Romslo
