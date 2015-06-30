Take Unique Engagement Photos Like a Pro with These Tips

It’s hard to miss the fact that today’s couples have upped the ante with their wedding-related photo shoots. Maybe it’s the Instagram effect. Perhaps it’s Pinterest? Whatever the prompt, these days, where you shoot your photos has become just as important as what you wear in the shot. Get shutter-savvy and take advantage of your wedding-related photo shoot and the amazing photography talent you have at your fingertips. Push the boundaries of your portraits by scouting out breathtaking backdrops such as the icy caps of the Rockies, notable and new city landmarks, bright and bold graffiti walls, life-sized sculpture gardens and unparalleled skylines and bridge views. To help you narrow down the search for your best backdrop, we've rounded up the best wedding shot spots—and exactly where to find them!

When shooting on location, keep these tips in mind:

Make It Personal

Your engagement and wedding photos serve as visual chronicle of your relationship—and creative material for your wedding save the dates, postage, website, favors, thank you cards to name a few! So make sure pick a spot that means something to you.

Bring Flats!

Sure, you’ve purchased the perfect wedges for your engagement shoot but keep a pair of roll-up flats like Tieks in your bag for navigating rocky roads or nature paths between shoots. Not a fan of flats? If you’re planning to walk through the sunflower fields in heels, consider investing in heel protectors like Solemates which slide right onto your stilettos and keep them from sinking into the grass. When all else fails, brave the elements in a great pair of boots!

Bring a Friend

Whether it’s your wedding day or an engagement shoot, enlist a stylist, your wedding planner or, your style-savvy (and honest) bestie to be by your side throughout the shoot to help you change up your look, replenish your lip gloss, fix your fly-away hairs and tell you your best side.

RELATED: Decipher the Dress Code: What to Wear to Every Type of Wedding

Bring More Than One Look

For your engagement shoot, plan to bring multiple looks you can layer for different shots. For a rustic walk through the mountains, coordinate with jeans, flannel and boots; for a city sleek shoot, opt for a cute leather skirt and solid bold top paired with him in jacket and loafers. Solids always work best on camera and go bold (not black) unless it’s a tuxedo on the wedding day.

Pull Out Your Smartphone

Get a leg up on instant posting by asking your photographer if they’d snap a few shots with your smartphone during the shoot. But turn off the ringer (no distractions!) and make sure you geo-tag to the location.

Book a Car

Don’t overdo it "on foot”! If you’re planning to venture to multiple shoot locations, think ahead and bring a car (whether it’s Uber, a limo driver on standby or your best man). Even though locations may seem just blocks away, making it easy to navigate between shots—or access unique locations off-road—will be made more possible and more fun with a set of wheels.

PHOTOS: Location Scout: Best Wedding Backdrops