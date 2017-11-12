Vintage Watches That Make The Perfect Gift For Someone Special

Elana Zajdman
Nov 12, 2017

When looking to purchase a vintage watch for that special someone this holiday season—and, yes, that special someone can also be yourself!—it's important to remember that you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible. We understand that finding the perfect watch at the perfect price point can be overwhelming, so our best advice is to take your time as you decide exactly what details you're looking for.

Whether you want a leather or metal strap or a small or large face, we've found some gorgeous vintage timepieces that are sure to make a very special statement. Scroll down to see all of our picks, and remember: Watches only get better with age and more wear, so we strongly recommend that you look to vintage before buying brand new!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Classic 18K Yellow Gold Watch 

Timeless, season-less, need we say more?

Audemars Piguet $4,500 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Panthere Watch in 18K Gold and Steel 

The relaunch of the Cartier Panthere watch this year has this stunning shape on all of our minds. 

Cartier $1,250 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

President Day Date Watch

A timeless treasure worth investing in.

Rolex $5,895 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Senator Stainless Steel Automatic Watch

Sleek shape will look great with any silhouette. 

Glashutte $4,100 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Serpenti Stainless Steel Watch 

Always a classic and is the perfect addition to any woman's outfit.  

Bulgari $4,650 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Calatrava Yellow Gold Watch

Classic and sleek, pair with a suit or a pair of jeans.

Patek Philippe $10,000 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Ellipse Watch in 18K

The perfect watch to take you from the office to a black tie affair. 

Patek Philippe $10,500 SHOP NOW

