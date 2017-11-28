11 Irresistible Velvet Pieces for the Holidays 

Christian Vierig/Getty
Kim Duong (Market)
Nov 28, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Nothing screams luxe glamour quite the same way plush velvet does. With its smooth touch and array of rich, jewel-toned hues, it's no wonder the fabric is a favorite among our favorite royalstrend-setting celebs, and seasoned supermodels. Velvet came back this year with a punch and there's no way the holidays are happening without it.

Think less Santa costume and more lounge-wear high-end decadence. Less holiday stocking and more vamped up Manolo's. Shop through 11 of our favorite velvet picks that'll carry you through this holiday season. Consider it 2017's Velvet Goldmine.

Velvet Square Neck Mini Slip Dress

Feed your inner minimalist with this simple all-over velvet dress. Top with either a statement coat or a cozy sweater.

Topshop $50 SHOP NOW
POLKA DOT TOP

Velvet plus fancy frills make this the perfect party-ready top. 

& Other Stories $55 SHOP NOW
STRETCH VELVET SLIM TURTLENECK

Here's a closet staple but with a textural update.

Tibi $159 SHOP NOW
Bow-embellished velvet mules

Your boring black heels get a holiday twist with this slip-on, bow-embellished mule. 

Prada $345 (originally $690) SHOP NOW
Welbeck Trousers

Go full-on showstopper and pair these wide-leg trousers with chunky platforms.

MiH Jeans $295 SHOP NOW
Hangisi Velvet Point Toe Flats

Amp up the luxe with these crystal-encrusted flats. We know there's a Marie Antoinette hidden somewhere in you.

Manolo Blahnik $955 SHOP NOW
Velour Dress

Pair this elegant dress with fun accessories for a bold fashion statement.

H&M $50 SHOP NOW
Velvet going-out top

Velvet in a bold shade is a winning combination. 

J. Crew $68 SHOP NOW
knotted velvet hair tie set

Instantly take your ponytail from casual to holiday-ready with this darling hair accessory. 

Madewell $13 SHOP NOW
Maya Pointed-Toe Military-Inspired Strap Pump

Add a luxurious touch to your usual black heels with a velvet finish.

The Fix $99 SHOP NOW
Velvet BLAZER

Level-up your LBD with this deep green blazer for a simple yet knockout lookout.

Zara $149 SHOP NOW

