11 Irresistible Velvet Pieces for the Holidays 

Nothing screams luxe glamour quite the same way plush velvet does. With its smooth touch and array of rich, jewel-toned hues, it's no wonder the fabric is a favorite among our favorite royals, trend-setting celebs, and seasoned supermodels. Velvet came back this year with a punch and there's no way the holidays are happening without it.

VIDEO: 12 Irresistible Velvet Pieces for the Holidays

Think less Santa costume and more lounge-wear high-end decadence. Less holiday stocking and more vamped up Manolo's. Shop through 11 of our favorite velvet picks that'll carry you through this holiday season. Consider it 2017's Velvet Goldmine.