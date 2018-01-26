8 Curve-Friendly Valentine's Day Dresses for Date Night

Valentine's Day has to be the biggest date night of the year, and who wouldn't want to look extra fab for their special someone? Regardless of your style or budget, there's a guaranteed stunner that' s sure to look amazing on you. After finding the 8 best dresses that the season has to offer, we've come to find some common themes and some surprising differences.

Red and black prove to be tried-and-true go-tos. Red is, of course, the color of love and black is just oh-so-sleek. Play with hemlines, shapes, volume, and texture to add a bit of pizzazz or keep the simplicity with a classic silhouette. And while you may want to go for a floor-sweeping style, be sure to keep the locale in mind. Going to the opera? Then go for it! Going to the movies? A simple shift will do.

Also, remember that sexiness is in the eye of the beholder and go with what makes you feel comfortable. The great thing about this selection is they each highlight a different part of the body and each boost a flattering silhouette. Scroll down to check out our favorites and shop yours.