I Finally Found Comfortable Boyshorts, and They're Only $9 on Amazon

It's 2019, and one of my New Year's resolutions is to actually invest in some comfortable underwear. It's going well so far: I think I've found the most comfortable pair of boyshorts on the internet, all thanks to Amazon shoppers.

The game-changing boyshorts by Maidenform, which are priced as low as $9, feature a breathable microfiber fabric that feels light and silky. After testing them out, shoppers report that it's been difficult to go back to other underwear styles. One reviewer of the more than 617 admitted, "I've spent MUCH more $$$ on finding the most comfortable and 'invisible' boyshort panties. But, hands down, these fit the BEST of ANY brand that I have purchased." Another confessed, "I am slowly replacing all of my underwear with these." And another shared, "I now own 8 pairs as that's how much I like these. They are 5-star flawless fit and comfort. I own both the nylon and pure cotton for summer."

Head to Amazon's website to read more reviews and check out the best-selling boyshorts for yourself.