The 10 Best Under-the-Radar Underwear Brands to Know Now

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Aug 22, 2018 @ 10:15 am
We love our Hanky Pankys as much as the next girl. But sometimes you need something different — for a specific dress, occasion, or a certain time of the month.

Sometimes, you just want something NEW. And with Fall approaching, now is a good time to go through your underwear drawer and discard those bras that have been lying in there since 2000-and-what.

There are tons of up-and-coming underwear brands that are well-priced and designed specifically with your needs in mind. Here, 10 of our favorites you should know.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Stance

If you feel like you're in a under garment style rut, go for something bold, printed, and fierce. This collection is filled with patterns that are eye-popping and just all around fun!

Stance
2 of 10 Courtesy

Me Undies

This brand caters to most women with a size-inclusive variety of soft basics. Think: comfy thongs and breathable briefs. The brand also offers the option to buy pairs individually or sign up for a subscription based membership. While you're there, pick up some underwear for your boyfriend!

Me Undies
3 of 10 Courtesy

Thinx

Thinx is on the rise with it's in your face ad campaigns and an unapologetic stance: Women have a periods and they're here to make things a little easier for us! This brand carries a variety of underwear that can replace woman's sanitary pads and tampons during that time of the month, making it well worth the investment.

Thinx
4 of 10 Courtesy

Boody Eco Wear

An eco-friendly brand that uses viscose derived from Bamboo. The finished product?  Smooth undergarments that are not chemically treated which reduces any irritation you may experience from standard underwear.

Boody Eco Wear
5 of 10 Courtesy

Icon

Yes, we go to the spa, get massages, mani-pedis, etc... but are we investing in personal products that make us feel like our best selves? If you experience leakage and would like underwear that still looks fashionable, go for this brand. They offer a variety of great looking underwear with a very important function.

Icon
6 of 10 Courtesy

True&Co

Spoil yourself with some beautiful pieces! Try lace, mesh, and soft beautiful colors to give yourself a boost through the day! Nothing feels as great as a pretty pair of undies!

True&Co
7 of 10 Courtesy

Oh La La

In the need for a sexy pair of undies? Take a look at Oh La La's amazing selection. Pieces have gorgeous corseting, luxe fabrics, and vixen peek-a-boos, that's sure to make you (and your partner!) very happy.

Oh La La
8 of 10 Courtesy

Duluth Trading Co.

Duluth Trading Co., a company heavily related to outwear and performance gear, offers sweat wicking and chafe free underwear that's perfect for the sports and hiking lovers.

Duluth Trading Co.
9 of 10 Courtesy

Julianna Rae

Silky tap pants feel comfortable and can be the perfect undies for bedtime. Go less restrictive, while still being cute and comfy. This brand offers an array of silky separates that are sure to be divine against your skin.

Julianna Rae
10 of 10 Courtesy

Marieyat

Everything about this brand screams "cool girl"! The pieces are constructed so beautifully, that you're sure to be digging for sheer separates just to show off some of this amazing craftsmanship off.

Marieyat

