14 Two-Piece Swimsuits to Up Your Bikini Game

Chelsea Hall
Mar 09, 2018 @ 9:30 am

You're probably still wrapping up in huge puffer coats and cozy sweaters, but warmer days are coming. We promise. Soon we'll all be heading to the beach to soak up some much-needed Vitamin D.

But before you hit the waves, it's time to hit refresh on your swimsuit collection with new styles that will get you noticed. From one-shoulder tops to high-waist bottoms, we’ve rounded up 14 swimwear styles that are sure to impress. Go on and step your beachwear game up before the long-awaited summer days are here.

VIDEO: Over-50 Bikini Babes

 

1 of 14 Courtesy

The Cold Shoulder Bikini

Make a chic statement in a two-piece that incorporates our favorite trend.

Shop It: , Becca by Rebecca Virtue Floral Cottage Top $74; dillards.com. Becca by Rebecca Virtue Floral Cottage Hipster Bottoms, $58; dillards.com.

2 of 14 Courtesy

Tie Bikini

Grab a bikini that comes with a top that's cute enough to wear with jeans.

Shop It: Leal Daccarett Arena Tie Swimsuit, $185; modaoperandi.com. Leal Daccarett Calamar High Waisted Bikini Bottom, $125; modaoperandi.com.

3 of 14 Courtesy

Scallop Bikini

Have fun in a scallop bikini that's made for turning heads.

Shop It: Rye Hoot Rick Rack Scallop Bikini Top, $120; modaoperandi.com. Rye Hoot Rick Rack Scallop Bikini Bottom, $120; modaoperandi.com

4 of 14 Courtesy

Streamlined Bikini

If you’re looking for a minimalist design, Jade Swim’s got you covered.

Shop It: Jade Swim Apex one-shoulder bikini top, $74; matchesfashion.com. Jade Swim Bound high-rise bikini briefs, $74; matchesfashion.com.

5 of 14 Courtesy

High-Rise Bikini

The Palm Springs high-rise bikini is the perfect suit for those that prefer more coverage.

Shop It: Marysia Palm Springs scalloped bikini top, $150; net-a-porter.com. Marysia Palm Springs scalloped bikini briefs, $150; net-a-porter.com.

6 of 14 Courtesy

Show-stopping Bikini

This asymmetric neckline in scarlet-red is the perfect way to look sexy without the risk of a wardrobe malfunction.

Shop It: Haight Maria one-shoulder bikini, $195; matchesfashion.com

7 of 14 Courtesy

Vintage Bikini

Play with retro vibes in a bikini that has ruched fabric.

Shop It: Norma Kamali Bill ruched halterneck bikini top, $175; net-a-porter.com. Norma Kamali Bill ruched bikini briefs, $185; net-a-porter.com.

8 of 14 Courtesy

Polka-Dot Bikini

Show your personality with a playful print.

Shop It: The Upside Zoe polka-dot bikini top, $60; net-a-porter.com. The Upside Jade high-rise polka-dot bikini briefs, $75; net-a-porter.com.

9 of 14 Courtesy

Printed Bikini

Lounge by the pool in a luxurious design that will grab everyone's attention.

Shop It: Dolce & Gabbana printed bikini set, $595; modaoperandi.com.

10 of 14 Courtesy

Trendy Bikini

Stop traffic in an off-the-shoulder swimsuit that also has cutouts on the bottoms.

Shop It: Oye Swimwear Lucette Off-The-Shoulder Two-Piece Swimsuit, $350; neimanmarcus.com.

11 of 14 Courtesy

Colorblock Bikini

Add some color and design to your beachwear wardrobe with this Mara Hoffman color block ensemble.

Shop It: Mara Hoffman Abigail striped bandeau bikini top, $140; matchesfashion.com. Mara Hoffman Lydia high-waisted bikini briefs, $145; matchesfashion.com.

12 of 14 Courtesy

Gingham Bikini

Show off your abs and flawless style with this bright two-piece bikini.

Shop It: Solid & Striped The Madison striped ribbed bikini top, $100; matchesfashion.com. Solid & Striped The Madison striped ribbed bikini briefs, $100; matchesfashion.com.

13 of 14 Courtesy

2-in-1 Bikini

This Alix one-piece gives you the option to wear it two ways with a removable shoulder strap.

Shop It: Alix Sagamore top, $155; alixnyc.com. Alix Collins bottom, $100; alixnyc.com.

14 of 14 Courtesy

Poppy Bikini

Look for a stylish option that has a chic pattern and button details.

Shop It: Lisa Marie Fernandez Poppy two-tone seersucker bikini top, $195; net-a-porter.com. Lisa Marie Fernandez Poppy two-tone seersucker bikini briefs, $195; net-a-porter.com.

