12 Outfit-Elevating Turtlenecks You’ll Have on Rotation All Season

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alison Syrett Cleary (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Nov 25, 2017 @ 9:00 am

To tell you turtlenecks are trending right now is like suggesting jeans are having a big moment, or declaring duck boots as some buzzy new buy for winter—you’ve been there, bought them, and don't need more selling points. And, as over a century’s worth of famous fans prove (ahem, Audrey Hepburn, Gloria Steinem, and Jackie O.) you know the look is not heading out anytime soon. The only thing you're not sure of? Which new ones to buy.

VIDEO: 30 Sweaters in 60 Seconds

Scroll down to shop our 12 top picks—from classic, to cozy, to unapologetically cool of the season.

1 of 12 Courtesy

PERFORMANCE MERINO CHEVRON SWEATER

Because who doesn’t want to dress like a Wes Anderson character on a ski vacation?

Tory Burch $159 (originally $250) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

The Wool Cashmere Rib Oversize Turtleneck

This ribbed knit pairs perfectly with your favorite high-waisted jeans on the weekend and an oversized wool trouser for work. 

Everlane $125 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Striped button-shoulder turtleneck

Nod to the nautical with this perfect striped pullover that will dress up your weekend wardrobe. 

J. Crew $55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Shaped Layering Turtleneck

The perfect layering solution for any outfit that comes in every color imaginable. 

Lands' End $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Kelly printed turtleneck

Try this wallpaper inspired print for a chic wardrobe refresher this winter. 

Erdem $440 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Knit Sweater

Nail the monochromatic look everyone’s talking about by adding pieces in similar peachy tones.

H&M $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Kaden Sheer Turtleneck

Over a seamless bra and tucked into high-waisted trousers, very Hadid-sister chic.

Cinq a Sept $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Honey roll-neck wool sweater

How to branch beyond cable motifs: with a equally textured (but less expected) honeycomb pattern.

I Love Mr Mittens $424 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

The Group by Babaton Elmira Sweater

Add some slouchy joggers, and you’ve got the perfect Netflix night outfit.

Aritzia $149 (originally $165) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Contrast panel sweater

This + big sparkly earrings and a tapered trouser = your new holiday party look. 

Mango $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Supima cotton and modal-blend turtleneck sweater

The softest LBT (little black turtleneck) you will ever meet. 

Splendid $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

CASHMERE TURTLENECK SWEATER

You can't go wrong with a simple cashmere style at a price that can't be beat! We particularly love this cozy caramel color. 

Uniqlo $60 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!