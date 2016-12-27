A lot happened in 2016. But let's forget all about the negatives (the Earth-shattering breakups, a divisive nation, riots and protests, and such) and focus on the pretty, shiny things that life has to offer, like the most unforgettable red carpet looks of 2016.

Surprisingly, there were several princess-worthy moments, courtesy of Blake Lively's enviably on-point maternity style and Claire Danes's insanely cool light-up Zac Posen dress, designed to meet the Met Gala's "Fashion in the Age of Technology" theme. Then there were the A-list all-stars, like Amal Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift, who killed it on the red carpet. And let's not forget about the Oscars, which gifted us Alicia Vikander's buttercup yellow Louis Vuitton bubble dress that had everyone likening her to Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Saorise Ronan's incredible emerald Calvin Klein Collection creation.

Scroll through to view the 15 red carpet moments that defined 2016.