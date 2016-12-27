The Most Unforgettable Red Carpet Looks of 2016

JASON MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES; JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP; SPLASH NEWS
Andrea Cheng
Dec 26, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

A lot happened in 2016. But let's forget all about the negatives (the Earth-shattering breakups, a divisive nation, riots and protests, and such) and focus on the pretty, shiny things that life has to offer, like the most unforgettable red carpet looks of 2016.

Surprisingly, there were several princess-worthy moments, courtesy of Blake Lively's enviably on-point maternity style and Claire Danes's insanely cool light-up Zac Posen dress, designed to meet the Met Gala's "Fashion in the Age of Technology" theme. Then there were the A-list all-stars, like Amal Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift, who killed it on the red carpet. And let's not forget about the Oscars, which gifted us Alicia Vikander's buttercup yellow Louis Vuitton bubble dress that had everyone likening her to Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Saorise Ronan's incredible emerald Calvin Klein Collection creation.

Scroll through to view the 15 red carpet moments that defined 2016.

1 of 15 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell at the American Music Awards.

Advertisement
2 of 15 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West in vintage John Galliano and Kanye West at the MTV Video Music Awards. 

3 of 15 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Beyoncé

Beyoncé in Francesco Scognamiglio and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Jim Smeal/BEI

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington in Brandon Maxwell with Salvatore Ferragamo shoes at the Emmy Awards.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace with Stuart Weitzman sandals at the Fashion Awards. 

Advertisement
6 of 15 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in Givenchy with Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the Golden Globe Awards.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with jewelry by Harry Winston, shoes by Jimmy Choo, and a clutch by Judith Leiber at the Golden Globe Awards.

Advertisement
8 of 15 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in Versace with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry at the Grammy Awards.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Brie Larson in Gucci at the Academy Awards.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan in Calvin Klein Collection with jewelry by Chopard at the Academy Awards.

Advertisement
11 of 15 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander in custom Louis Vuitton at the Academy Awards.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Jamie McCarthy

Claire Danes

Claire Danes in custom Zac Posen at the Met Gala. 

Advertisement
13 of 15 Joel Ryan/AP Photo

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore in Givenchy with Chopard jewels at the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

Blake Lively

Blake Lively in a Vivienne Westwood Couture at the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival. 

Advertisement
15 of 15 Splash News

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney in vintage Yves Saint Laurent at the Berlin Film Festival.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!