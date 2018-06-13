The Sexiest Swimsuits For Women With Small Boobs

Photo Illustration: Dearest Creative. Photo: Courtesy
Alexis Bennett (Text) and Alexis Parente (Market)
Jun 13, 2018 @ 11:00 am

This summer we're taking our swim-style cues from our favorite small-busted celebs (think Kendall Jenner and Kate Hudson). Instead of piling on the padding and forcing curves, the best swimsuits are those that work with what you have. So skip the bulky, padded options and make a stylish trip to the beach in a fashion-forward design that effortlessly flatters your shape.

Find out exactly how to trade those complicated suits for something modern and streamlined by browsing the 10 editor-tested options ahead.

VIDEO: Over-50 Bikini Babes

1 of 10 Courtesy 

The V-Neck

The deep V-neck design on this striking one-piece supports and flatters a petite bust. 

Urban Outfitters $69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

The Balconette

A balconette top provides a little lift with optional padding. Play with the adjustable bra straps on this style to help find your perfect fit. 

Tory Burch $228 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

The Scoop Neck

The low-cut scoop neck is ideal for a small bust. Try a fun color for the wow factor. 

J. Crew $48 (Originally $54) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

The Cutout

This silhouette hangs perfectly on a smaller bust and shows off your best assets like a toned tummy and booty.

Solid and Striped $158 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

The Triangle 

A classic swim shape with light padding is the best for a flat frame when looking for a little oomph. Pro tip: cinch or widen cups for more or less cleavage. 

Sam Edelman $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

The Bandeau

If you are flat-chested and want to give the illusion of more volume, try this ruffle bandeau bikini. 

For Love & Lemons $165 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy 

The Square Neckline

A square neckline will play with your proportions and the trim is super flattering. 

Matteau $300 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy 

The Halter

The halterneck style and V-bar on this swimsuit enhances the chest line while double-sided fabric creates a smooth finish. 

Heidi Klein $254 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

The Short Sleeves

A playful scalloped trim perfectly frames the bust line on this unique short sleeve style silhouette.  

Marysia $334 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

The High-Neck Top

With a fun floral print, this high-neck piece is the perfect bikini for a poolside lunch or day at the beach.

Emilia Wickstead $325 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!