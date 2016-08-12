The 11 Best Swimsuits That Are On Sale

Lashauna Williams
Aug 12, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

We're sure your summer has been filled with plenty of fun in the sun, but the season isn't over just yet! In fact, now's the time to shop for the best swimwear of the season, thanks to end-of-summer sales. What may have been considered a pricey splurge back in May may be the best bargain you can slip into for the rest of this summer and even next. So go ahead, try some of our favorite styles that we've selected for everyone with every kind of body shape, from petite to plus. Now that you have your dream suit (at a fraction of the cost), all you need is a fruity drink in hand and a quick dip in the pool. 

1 of 11

Miraclesuit

Miraclesuit available at macys.com $89 (originally $178) SHOP NOW
2 of 11

Solid & Striped

Solid and Striped available at everythingbutwater.com $50 each (originally $88 each) SHOP NOW
3 of 11

MICHAEL Michael Kors

Michael Michael Kors available at lordandtaylor.com $40 (originally $130) SHOP NOW
4 of 11

Prism

Prism available at matchesfashion.com $150 (originally $300) SHOP NOW
5 of 11

Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com $40 (originally $65)/ $30 (originally $55) SHOP NOW
6 of 11

J.Crew

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $30-$35 (originally $44)/ $20-$30 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
7 of 11

Marysia

Marysia available at mytheresa.com $224 (originally $375) SHOP NOW
8 of 11

Lauren Ralph Lauren

Lauren Ralph Lauren available at macys.com $43 (originally $87)/ $30 (originally $89) SHOP NOW
9 of 11

Swim Sexy for Swimsuits For All

Swim Sexy available at swimsuitsforall.com $15 (originally $58) SHOP NOW
10 of 11

Acne Studios

Acne Studios available at mytheresa.com $192 (originally $320) SHOP NOW
11 of 11

Missoni

Missoni available at modaoperandi.com $595 (originally $850) SHOP NOW

