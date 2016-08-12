The 11 Best Swimsuits That Are On Sale

We're sure your summer has been filled with plenty of fun in the sun, but the season isn't over just yet! In fact, now's the time to shop for the best swimwear of the season, thanks to end-of-summer sales. What may have been considered a pricey splurge back in May may be the best bargain you can slip into for the rest of this summer and even next. So go ahead, try some of our favorite styles that we've selected for everyone with every kind of body shape, from petite to plus. Now that you have your dream suit (at a fraction of the cost), all you need is a fruity drink in hand and a quick dip in the pool.