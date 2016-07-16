The Best Swimsuits to Give Your Bust a Lift

We've shown you the best swimsuits to create boobs, but what about when your bust needs a lift? The goal is to look for pieces that offer support. The most obvious solution is a balconette-style top that boasts structured cups with underwire, which can not only help combat years of gravity's influence, but can also create an in-demand retro-chic aesthetic. Another option is to find suits with wide-strap halter-necks, which, when tied, pulls the suit up and subsequently, gives your bust a neat boost. Not sure where to start? We did all the work for you and found the seven best, most hard-working suits sot that you can achieve your perkiest summer yet.

1 of 7 courtesy

Tory Burch

Try a balconette-style one-piece with molded cups to help lift your bust and make sure everything stays in place.

Tory Burch, $250; toryburch.com

2 of 7 courtesy

Melissa Odabash

With a thick halter strap and structured cups, this is the perfect one-piece to keep everything in place.

Melissa Odabash, $230; odabash.com

3 of 7 courtesy

Heidi Klein

Thanks to the underwire halter top and built-in power-mesh material, this bikini top was designed to lift the bust.

Heidi Klein, $230; heidiklein.com

4 of 7 courtesy

Topshop

Go retro with a structured bikini top and high-waist bottoms. 

Topshop top, $35; topshop.com. Topshop bottoms, $26; topshop.com.

5 of 7 courtesy

Karla Colletto

Give your girls some support with this one-piece that boasts sculpted underwire cups and thick straps.

Karla Colletto, $278; net-a-porter.com

6 of 7 courtesy

Ward Whillas

Try a bikini top with a thick adjustable halter straps. This bonded sculpting suit does all the heavy lifting for you.

Ward Whillas top, $180; wardwhillas.com. Ward Whillas bottom, $135; wardwhillas.com.

7 of 7 courtesy

J. Crew

This super cute seersucker balconette bikini has an incredible range that can fit up to a DD cup size.

J. Crew top, $54; jcrew.com. J. Crew bottom, $34; jcrew.com.

