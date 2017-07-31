The Best Swimsuits to Create a Larger Bust

Courtesy
Alexis Parente (Text) and Lashauna Williams (Market)
Jul 31, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

If you have a small bust, a surefire way to give off the illusion of a larger cup size is with some good old-fashioned padding—but don't get crazy with it! Bikinis or one pieces that are equipped with underwire, ruffles, or color-blocking will all add a little oomph. 

Not really into that? Patterned and embellished tops also do the job. From playful push-up one-pieces to floral-printed underwire bikinis, shop the six most stylish swimsuits around that—to quote Britney—give you more

Shop the above swimsuit: Vilebrequin top ($140) and bottom ($135); vilebrequin.com.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Rye

available at net-a-porter.com $240 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

H&M

available at hm.com $35 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Solid and Striped x Staud

available at net-a-porter.com $175 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Zimmermann

available at us.zimmermannwear.com $290 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Lisa Marie Fernandez

available at modaxpressonline.com $445 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

OYE Swimwear

available at modaoperandi.com $350 SHOP NOW

