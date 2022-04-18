Best Overall: Nordstrom Paper Straw Panama Hat

What We Love: It's versatile in both style and functionality.

What We Don't Love: It doesn't pack super well.

A Fedora-style hat is classic and a must-have accessory of summer. Whether you're exploring a new city or relaxing on the beach, this hat has you (literally) covered. It's available in two colors, including traditional tan and light pink options. Both colors are accented with a black band that's knotted at the side.

Even though the exact UPF isn't listed, it features a very tight weave of paper straw, which means that it's also flexible and will maintain its shape. It has a 3-inch brim, which is great for ample sun protection while still being small enough to suit any activity. It has a fedora shape for a hint of polish, as well as an adjustable inner drawstring so that you can tailor it to your head size.

UPF Level: N/A | Material: Paper Straw | Brim Length: 3 inches