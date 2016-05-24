15 of Our Favorite #Girlboss Work Dresses That Are On Sale at Nordstrom, Saks, and Barneys

Andrea Cheng
May 24, 2016 @ 5:15 pm

The sales gods have smiled down and gifted us with this winning trifecta—designer markdowns at Saks, Nordstrom, and Barneys. Your appropriate reaction should be: this emoji. That means access to your dreams (sorry, got carried away there) all the pieces you've been coveting at 40 percent off with just a few taps of your finger. And since we're already in the midst of a wardrobe overhaul as we rapidly close in on summer, there's no time like the present to take advantage of this opportunity for a warm-weather work wear refresh.

We sifted through hundreds of shifts, sheaths, and shirtdresses and plucked our favorite pieces that we want to wear all summer long. A knotted 3.1 Phillip Lim dress? Need. That Polo Ralph Lauren shirtdress at $99? Done. Scroll through to shop 15 dresses that you can wear to work this summer (and forever). The only caveat: Hurry, these will go fast.

Sacai

$309 (originally $520); barneys.com

Theory

$199 (originally $335); barneys.com

Saloni

$259 (originally $425); barneys.com

Tomas Maier

$589 (originally $990); barneys.com

Stella McCartney

$679 (originally $1,135); barneys.com

3.1 Phillip Lim

$270 (originally $450); nordstrom.com

Altuzarra

$897 (originally $1,495); nordstrom.com

Rosetta Getty

$570 (originally $950); nordstrom.com

Akris Punto

$597 (originally $995); nordstrom.com

Cedric Charlier

$477 (originally $795); nordstrom.com

Polo Ralph Lauren

$99 (originally $165); saksfifthavenue.com

3.1 Phillip Lim

$203 (originally $675); saksfifthavenue.com

Jil Sander

$474 (originally $790); saksfifthavenue.com

Boss

$357 (originally $595); saksfifthavenue.com

Diane von Furstenberg

$225 (originally $498); saksfifthavenue.com

