The Best Summer Dresses To Pack For Your Next Getaway

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Kristina Rutkowski
Jul 07, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

Planning what to wear for your upcoming summer getaway? We can help! Our philosophy is simple: pack a few easy dresses that will take you from sun up to sun down all vacation long. We love anything cotton, gauzy, and breathable that transitions well from scorching days to evening activities.

RELATED: The Cutest Summer Dresses 

Bring along a few fun accessories (i.e. statement earrings that won't create bulk in your luggage) to jazz up the look, and you'll be all set to put that out-of-office message up and get out of town! Shop a few of our favorite no-fuss travel options below.

VIDEO: 5 Travel Hacks That Save You Time and Money

Believe us: you will want to wear these again and again all summer long. 

1 of 12 Courtesy

THE ROMANTIC TIE-WAIST

Choose an effortless, fluid style in THE color of the season: rosé pink. 

Lisa Marie Fernandez $625 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

THE SMOCKED GINGHAM 

This is the quintessential summer dress: off-the-shoulder, gingham, and smocked. Throw on over a bikini and presto! 

J. Crew $55 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

THE LINEN LOUNGER 

Inspired by a dressing gown, this versatile dress takes you from poolside straight to sunset cocktails in comfort.

Sleeper $250 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

THE TIERED A-LINE

This airy number was made for twirling. Try it with a cognac lace-up sandal for a Mediterranean feel.

Merlette $420 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

THE BOHEMIAN FLORAL

A flattering silhouette makes this a must-have to pack for any destination. Wear either with the sash for a fitted waist or without for a trapeze shape.

Kopal $178 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

THE WRAPPED MAXI

This printed kimono style in soft cotton is made for breezy days by the beach.

Doen $225 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

THE UPDATED TANK

This tank dress gets an update with a voluminous silhouette and soft seams ideal for summer-in-the-city days.

Madewell $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

THE SHIRTDRESS WITH A TWIST

Candy-cane stripes are vacation-ready on this cute, cover-up style maxi. Cinch up the sleeves and unbutton the neckline for a relaxed look.

Wiggy Kit $296 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

THE RUFFLED WRAP

A ruffled option in earth toned sage green looks great on bronzed skin paired with gold jewelry.

Loup Charmant $360 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

THE EMBROIDERED MINI

Delicate embroidery in white feels fresh for summer trips to the shore. Add colorful accessories like playful fringe earrings and raffia bag for a little oomph!

Anjuna $440 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

THE PAISLEY MIDI

Try a fresh paisley print in lieu of a floral for a new spin on the bohemian trend. 

Figue $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

THE POPLIN V-NECK

Classic striped poplin gets a modern twist with innovative proportions (think full sleeves, a loose fit, and subtle pleating) perfect for après beach.

Teija $500 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!