8 Bags That Managed to Go Viral This Summer Despite All Odds
If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past five months, it’s that we don’t need an occasion to buy a new bag. Okay, well, we’ve probably learned some other, more valuable lessons as well, but right now we’re talking about bags.
Having fewer opportunities to sling a tote over our shoulder or dangle a wristlet from one hand hasn’t stopped us from our obsession with all things purses. And just as we haven’t left handbags in the dust, the world of handbags hasn’t abandoned us either.
Despite all odds, a select handful of bags that hit the market in time for a summer like no other have still managed to secure viral status. While we’d usually see trending summer bags make their way from the real world to our screens, this year, the season’s hottest bags were launched directly from the internet, on the Instagram Stories of women too chic to let a pandemic dampen their style.
Below, see summer 2020’s hottest bags.
Bottega Veneta The Pouch Leather Clutch
The era of the Dior saddle has quieted and made way for the era of the Bottega anything. Daniel Lee’s creations for the house have been instantly adopted as top trends in luxury circles, with last season’s Cassette bag subsumed by this season’s Pouch.
Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Raffia Slit Bag
What’s a summer bag list without a straw tote? This ultra high-end version from Spanish house Loewe is a vacation in and of itself, no travel necessary.
By Far Billy Shoulder Bag
By Far has been a mainstay on viral bag and shoe roundups for a few years now, and for good reason. Its minimal takes on beloved nostalgic styles continue to get cosigned by celebs, and this season, Camila Mendes is one of many who’ve been spotted with the brand’s patent leather Billy bag.
Audette Nuit Bag
With a French soul and Mexican body, Audette’s line of bags have quickly become social media favorites thanks especially to their Instagram-worthy leather colorways. The brand’s international following made it especially poised to take off in cities across the world.
Clare V. x InStyle Grande Fanny
We may be biased, but we think this bag — which we collaborated on with one of our all-time fave accessory designers, Clare V. — is the next viral bag waiting to happen. Its hands-free design can be worn in so many different ways, and based on more than a few socially distant celeb sightings, we’re betting that’s exactly what your next coffee-holding dog walk needs.
Clare V. x InStyle Badass Tote
This classic tote with a powerful message is even more convenient than our fanny, and can fit so much. Maybe it’s the French text, but this market-ready bag has a je ne sais quoi about it that matches with our entire summer wardrobes.
Jacquemus Le Petit Bambino Leather Bag
Simon Porte Jacquemus has given us yet another micro bag to obsess over. No, it’s not the single-plate picnic sling bag he sent down the cornfield runway last week, but rather the bag we’ve been eyeing since seeing Gigi Hadid debut it at the Jacquemus fall show in January.
Telfar Small Shopping Bag
Nearly impossible to get one’s hands on, this affordable cult bag from Brooklyn-based designer Telfar Clemens is not only celebrity-worthy, it’s the zeitgeist’s hallmark of a true trend-setter. Clemens is a Black designer whose brand has been nominated for a CFDA award and been shown in museums. The bags are critically elusive, but if you pay close attention, you can sometimes buy one, say, through a food-ordering app alongside hot sauce, as with one of Clemens’s signature campaigns.
