8 Amazing Rash Guards You Don't Need Surf Skills to Wear

Alexis Parente
Aug 01, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

What is it about surf culture that makes even the most water-shy among us want to catch a wave? The thrill of riding atop a wall of water, maybe—but honestly it's probably just the outfits (and what salty ocean water does to our hair). Thanks to the rise of the activewear trend and neoprene ready-to-wear, all things surf are suddenly at the top of our high summer shopping lists—especially rash guards.

Even if your August calendar doesn't include water skiing or surfing, a rash guard or neoprene one-piece will make a splash the next time you hit the beach. We found eight stylish and ultra-sporty additions to your next getaway packing list.

Cynthia Rowley

Take your surf attire to the next level with this color-block Cynthia Rowley wetsuit.

Cynthia Rowley available at cynthiarowley.com $235 SHOP NOW
Perfect Moment

This zip-front neoprene rash guard can take you from sand to surf seamlessly.

available at net-a-porter.com $195 SHOP NOW
Flagpole Swim

We'd pair this color-blocked half-zip rash guard with a solid brief in a fun contrasting color, like yellow or pink.

Flagpole available at net-a-porter.com $295 SHOP NOW
Lands' End SPORT

This cute rash guard from Lands' End Sport has a stand up collar and sun protection in the fabric.

Lands' End available at landsend.com $69 SHOP NOW
Mikoh

Looking to snap the chicest 'gram ever? Slip on this slick neoprene wetsuit.

Mikoh available at mikoh.com $326 SHOP NOW
Marysia

Go girly in a floral-printed and textured rash guard that can be mixed and matched with printed bottoms.

Marysia available at marysiaswim.com $244 SHOP NOW
Tory Sport

This graphic rash guard boasts UPF 50 sun protection—perfect for a lengthy paddle boarding sesh.

Tory Sport available at torysport.com $195 SHOP NOW
J. Crew

J. Crew's preppy striped rash guard comes in a fun cropped length that lets you show off a little slice of skin.

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $65 SHOP NOW

