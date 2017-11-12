12 Pairs of Stirrup Pants That Will Make You Excited the Trend Is Making a Comeback  

We're officially in boot season! While we are huge fans of this sartorial time of the year, we don't love having to constantly keep tucking our pants into our boots. Sure, it's fixable but such a pain in the you-know-what!

But there's a solution! Enter the re-emergence of stirrup pants. We know, we know, you wore them as a child and most likely thought they were so uncool. But hear us out: These new styles are chic and available in just about every textile and at every price point. So the cool thing is if you just want to take them for a test run, you can go for and under $30 pair and if you really grow fond, you can invest in a luxury pair.

Plus, they're available in just about every style. Think: trousers, leggings, and even jeans, which means they work for every occasion. So, go ahead give 'em a try. We promise they'll be your magic pants.

Scroll down to check out some of the standouts of the season.