The 12 Dresses Instagram Influencers Are Buying for Spring
No one keeps its customers ahead of the fashion curve quite like beloved online retailer Revolve. Whether it’s hosting a star-studded event or traveling to the most Instagram-worthy locations for its #RevolveAroundTheWorld trips with some of our favorite bloggers and social media stars, the online shop always ensures its stylish squad is looking on-point.
Not only does the fashion site keep you up-to-date on the hottest spring trends, but it’s basically a one-stop shop for all your warm-weather wardrobe needs. There’s everything from trendy swimwear to cute accessories available — but its collection of stylish spring dresses is unmatched. With thousands of ultra-chic frocks available, it can be tricky to know where to start, so we talked to trendsetting influencers Rachel Lindsay, Marianna Hewitt, Camila Coelho, and Sara Escudero to see which cute frocks they plan on buying from Revolve this season.
From flowy maxi dresses to flirty cocktail dresses and fun party dresses, click through to shop the fashion-forward styles that will be taking over these influencer’s Instagram feeds this spring.
Rachel Lindsay
Since her time as The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay has become one of our favorite fashion influencers on Instagram, and we’re not alone. The stylish reality star has racked up over 830,000 followers who love to see what she’s up to with fiancé Bryan Abasolo — and more importantly, what she’s wearing. See which three dresses she plans on wearing this spring.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Lexi Dress
“I love a dress that has options. This dress is dynamic because it’s an overall dress, which is a bit tomboy-esque, but in a floral print — it’s the best of both worlds. This dress is a closet staple piece and can be paired with all white kicks or a strappy heel.”
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Juniper Dress
“I love a dress that has a personality of its own. When you walk into a room with this dress, it says ‘I am fun, flirty, and know how to have a good time.’ The dress has a deep bold low V-cut but the material and color soften the dress. This dress is perfect for several occasions: a cocktail party, birthday party, bachelorette party, red carpet, or night out on the town!”
House of Harlow x Revolve Valence Dress
“This dress screams, ‘Hola, Cómo estás?’ As I am approaching my wedding date and marrying into a Latin family, this is the perfect dress to wear to a party and still rock the dance floor. The color says, ‘I am woman hear me roar, oh and I have a mean salsa!’”
Camila Coelho
With over 7.7 million Instagram followers, Camila Coelho is one of the most popular influencers around. The Brazilian makeup artist turned blogger keeps her legion of fans up-to-date with all her travels, beauty routines, and favorite fashion finds. Click through to see some of her favorite dresses of the season.
Superdown Megara Backless Mini Dress
“Love everything about this dress: the bold color, shape, fabric. The piece is feminine and sexy, yet sophisticated. I’d wear this with heels on a night out with girlfriends!”
Lovers + Friends Ally Mini Dress
“Love blazer dresses! I’d wear this belted with sneakers to a meeting, on a hot summer day. I can even imagine my iced coffee in my hand.”
X by NBD Bellisima Dress
“The length, shape, and sheer fabric on this dress is everything! Perfect with flats or heels for a weekend party.”
Marianna Hewitt
Since launching her blog Life With Me back in 2014, Marianna Hewitt has been one of the most influential bloggers around. Not only has she launched a successful skincare line called Summer Fridays, but whenever she posts a #OOTD, whatever she’s wearing often sells out quickly. Shop her spring dress picks now before they’re gone.
LPA Armina Dress
“I love this style of dress! It's so feminine and the dress is perfect to style for day with sandals or swap your shoes for a night out look.”
Lovers + Friends Devi Mini Dress
“I would wear this dress just about anywhere! Whenever I am packing for a trip, I love to bring versatile outfits that I can wear anywhere but still makes a statement on Instagram.”
Tularosa Emmeline Dress
“Spring in LA means warmer weather, but that isn't the case everywhere yet. I would pair this dress with a jacket if it isn't quite warm enough yet where you live but want to embrace spring styles.”
Sara Escudero
Sara Escudero refers to herself as a “fashion addict + globe trotter” in her Instagram bio, and it shows in her perfectly curated feed. Many of her most-liked photos show her wearing trendsetting fashions from Revolve while traveling with the brand. We can’t wait to see how she styles these three dresses this spring.
Majorelle Belinda Dress
“This dress is my absolute favorite right now from Revolve — I love the print and the puff sleeves! It's the perfect dress to wear during the day with kitten heels or flat sandals, and you can transition this dress for the night with some high heel sandals, a statement headband, and a clutch!”
LPA Laria Wrap Dress
“This sequined dress from LPA is all you need for a summer night out. I love to wear it dressed down with boho accessories like a seashell belt, flat sandals, and a wooden bag.”
LPA Clio Dress
“A LWD is a must have in any girls wardrobe and this one is my favorite right now. Simple, chic, and you can easily wear it from day to night.”