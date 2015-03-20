The Ultimate Guide to Spring's Best Bags

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Mar 20, 2015 @ 7:00 am

It's official: Spring has sprung. Today marks what is supposed to be the first day of warmer weather, and to celebrate, we've assembled a pretty epic guide to the best bags to carry now, grouped by this season's most popular styles—cross-body, carryall, mini, and top-handle.

For cross-bodies, we ran the gamut with loud color-block options, bucket silos, and soft pastel shades. For hold-alls, we picked our favorite classic leather totes (low in frills, but high in versatility), and also included playful selects, like perforated detailing and fringe finishes. Then we did a 180 and downsized the scale with teeny-tiny bags that are as chic as their regular-sized siblings. Finally, we finished with sleek ladylike top-handle bags (some equipped with a cross-body strap for a hands-free option) that range from edgy duffels to sweet satchels.

Bag these freshly picked spring options, ahead.

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Spring Bags

1 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Cross-Body

Banana Republic, $130; bananarepublic.com

2 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Cross-Body

Clare Vivier x & Other Stories, $120; stories.com

3 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Cross-Body

Chloé, $1,950; net-a-porter.com

4 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Cross-Body

A.L.C., $495; barneys.com

5 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Cross-Body

Loeffler Randall, $525; loefflerrandall.com

6 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Cross-Body

Milly, $245; milly.com

7 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Cross-Body

Rachael Ruddick, $345; rachaelruddick.com

8 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Cross-Body

Proenza Schouler, $1,275; proenzaschouler.com

9 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Cross-Body

Zara, $80; zara.com

10 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Cross-Body

RoviMoss, $295; rovimoss.com

11 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Carryall

Everlane, $325; everlane.com

12 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Carryall

Sophie Hulme, $985; otteny.com

13 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Carryall

Club Monaco, $398; clubmonaco.com

14 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Carryall

Kenzo, $419; kenzo.com

15 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Carryall

Aldo, $63; asos.com

16 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Carryall

Clare V, $272; clarev.com

17 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Carryall

Zara, $70; zara.com

18 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Carryall

Rachel Comey, $575; rachelcomey.com

19 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Carryall

Lancaster, $338; lancaster-paris.com

20 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Carryall

Madewell, $168; madewell.com

21 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Mini

Moschino, $595; openingceremony.us

22 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Mini

Alice + Olivia, $365; aliceandolivia.com

23 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Mini

Furla, $198; shopbop.com

24 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Mini

Tory Burch, $495; toryburch.com

25 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Mini

Topshop, $65; topshop.com

26 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Mini

Opening Ceremony, $545; openingceremony.us

27 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Mini

3.1 Phillip Lim, $750; shopbop.com

28 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Mini

Stella McCartney, $1,530; stellamccartney.com

29 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Mini

Kara, $420; openingceremony.us

30 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Mini

Rebecca Minkoff, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com

31 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Top-Handle

Alexander Wang, $1,150; alexanderwang.com

32 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Top-Handle

Asos, $57; asos.com

33 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Top-Handle

Coach, $395; coach.com

34 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Top-Handle

Zara, $80; zara.com

35 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Top-Handle

Anya Hindmarch, $2,056; anyahindmarch.com

36 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Top-Handle

Cynthia Rowley, $325; piperlime.com

37 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Top-Handle

Facine, $450; facine.com

38 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Top-Handle

River Island, $36; asos.com

39 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Top-Handle

Kate Spade, $348; katespade.com

40 of 40 Courtesy

Bag Type: Top-Handle

Vince Camuto, $268; vincecamuto.com

