The Ultimate Guide to Spring's Best Bags

It's official: Spring has sprung. Today marks what is supposed to be the first day of warmer weather, and to celebrate, we've assembled a pretty epic guide to the best bags to carry now, grouped by this season's most popular styles—cross-body, carryall, mini, and top-handle.

For cross-bodies, we ran the gamut with loud color-block options, bucket silos, and soft pastel shades. For hold-alls, we picked our favorite classic leather totes (low in frills, but high in versatility), and also included playful selects, like perforated detailing and fringe finishes. Then we did a 180 and downsized the scale with teeny-tiny bags that are as chic as their regular-sized siblings. Finally, we finished with sleek ladylike top-handle bags (some equipped with a cross-body strap for a hands-free option) that range from edgy duffels to sweet satchels.

Bag these freshly picked spring options, ahead.

PHOTOS: The Ultimate Guide to the Best Spring Bags