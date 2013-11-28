Download Them Now! These Apps Will Help You Streamline Your Holiday Shopping

The holiday season is just around the corner, and while some have it billed as the most wonderful time of the year, when it comes to shopping, the packed stores and massive lines can also make it the most stressful time of the year. Instead of braving the crowds, we rounded up our 6 favorite apps that streamline the process down to one swipe! From L'Wren Scott's entire look book at your fingertips, to Snapette's innovative ability to search nearby retailers for any item you want, these apps are great for shopping when you're on the go, or if you need to make a last-minute purchase.

MORE:

• App To Download: TheFind

• Stylewhile: Virtual Fitting Room Fashion App

• Bring the Salon Home With the Byoutik App