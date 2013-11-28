Download Them Now! These Apps Will Help You Streamline Your Holiday Shopping

The holiday season is just around the corner, and while some have it billed as the most wonderful time of the year, when it comes to shopping, the packed stores and massive lines can also make it the most stressful time of the year. Instead of braving the crowds, we rounded up our 6 favorite apps that streamline the process down to one swipe! From L'Wren Scott's entire look book at your fingertips, to Snapette's innovative ability to search nearby retailers for any item you want, these apps are great for shopping when you're on the go, or if you need to make a last-minute purchase. 

L'WREN SCOTT'S L'APP

In need of some couture inspiration? L'Wren Scott's app for the iPhone and iPod touch allows you to take a sneak peek at the her design references, and pulls images from her Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to gather them in one handy place. Plus, you can browse through her many look books, bringing the designer's most-recent collections-including her Banana Republic collaboration-to your fingertips.

Free; itunes.com.
DEBORAH LIPPMANN

Manicure mavens take note-Deborah Lipmann's app is a must-download for your Android or iPhone! The famed celebrity manicurist is bringing her entire spectrum of lacquers right to your mobile device, making it even easier to find your favorite hue or discover a new staple no matter where you are. You'll be able to browse and shop the many shades by color and finish, plus, you can even save your picks to your wish list, which can be forwarded to a friend if they need a subtle reminder of your gift of choice.

Free; itunes.com.
SHOP IT TO ME

Just like a celebrity, you can have your personal shopper at arms-length thanks to the Shop It To Me app. You'll be alerted about daily deals from over 100 department stores, meaning you'll never have to pay full-price for your designer items ever again. The app will keep your size on file, and you can save products to your list in case you need extra time to decide on an item.

Free; itunes.com.
SNAPETTE

Have you ever been on the hunt for that perfect handbag, but aren't sure which stores you should check? Enter Snapette, the app guaranteed to take the guesswork out of your shopping spree. Simply search for the item you want, and Snapette will pull results from nearby retailers, giving you the option to pick it up in-store, or breeze through the checkout line and order via mobile instead. You'll be kept in the loop on any exclusive sales or giveaways, and if you're in the mood to browse, you can check out trending items, or products recently snapped up by other users.

Free; itunes.com.
TRENDABL

Consider Trendabl to be a hybrid of Instagram and your favorite online retailer. The app allows you to snap a picture of your outfit, add filters, and tag the brands you wore, with Diane von Furstenberg, Alice + Olivia, Jeffrey Campbell, and Michael Kors among the labels you can follow. Plus, you can even buy items straight from your newsfeed! If you see something you like, simply hit the buy button to make your purchase. Being on-trend has never been so social!

Free; itunes.com
THIRDLOVE

Who says buying a bra online has to be difficult? If you're short on time and don't want to fuss with the often-awkward bra sizing process, consider downloading ThirdLove, an app that acts as your personal fitter. Simply take two pictures of yourself wearing a tight-fitting tank top, and the app will calculate your size. All of the photos will be stored in their secure database, and you'll be able to shop ThirdLove's many offerings-from frilly, to sporty, and everything in between. The whole process takes only five minutes, leaving you with ample time to customize each piece, and pair together coordinating sets.

Free; itunes.com.

