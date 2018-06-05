The Must-Have Slips to Wear Under Summer Dresses

In a season where sheer, effortless dresses are the everyday wardrobe go-to, we forget that those see-through numbers usually need a good underpinning to match. Sometimes the task of finding the perfect slip can be daunting. Never fear! We did the legwork to find the best styles for whatever foundation needs you may have this summer.

Whether you are looking for the perfect maxi length or something nude and mini, find our favorite essentials at a range of price points below. Remember—don’t be afraid to buy multiple color ways when you find a style that you love. Believe us, your summer wardrobe will thank you.

The Perfect Mini

The Perfect Mini

The ultimate summer essential that is breathable and absorbent for those summer scorchers ahead.

Spanx $78 SHOP NOW
The Lace Trimmed Mini

The Lace Trimmed Mini

Try this when you need a little something extra under those dreamy white summer dresses.

In Bloom $50 SHOP NOW
The Silk-Satin Maxi

The Silk-Satin Maxi

Silky and sexy, this is a must-have for all maxi dress styles that require extra coverage.

La Perla $154 SHOP NOW
The Smoothing + Shaping

The Smoothing + Shaping

Go for this shapewear style when you need a little extra support under more fitted pieces.

Maidenform $66 SHOP NOW
The Nude Half Slip

The Nude Half Slip

The best choice for all your itsy bitsy skirts of summer.

Commando $48 SHOP NOW
The Ultralight Cotton

The Ultralight Cotton

A no-fail cotton option ensures a luxurious feel on the stickiest of days.

Hanro USA $70 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

The Strapless Second Skin

This slinky number will solve any strapless problems with ease.

Only Hearts $77 SHOP NOW
The Midi Half Slip

The Midi Half Slip

Maxi skirts will meet their match with this perfect length midi slip.

Vanity Fair $17 SHOP NOW
The Seamless Wonder

The Seamless Wonder

Flatter your figure with a convertible option that features a sweetheart neckline, molded cups and detachable straps for that extra va-va-voom!

Wolford $325 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

The Full Coverage Convertible

Full busted? This compression style literally has you covered.

Yummie $68 SHOP NOW

