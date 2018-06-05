The Must-Have Slips to Wear Under Summer Dresses

In a season where sheer, effortless dresses are the everyday wardrobe go-to, we forget that those see-through numbers usually need a good underpinning to match. Sometimes the task of finding the perfect slip can be daunting. Never fear! We did the legwork to find the best styles for whatever foundation needs you may have this summer.

Whether you are looking for the perfect maxi length or something nude and mini, find our favorite essentials at a range of price points below. Remember—don’t be afraid to buy multiple color ways when you find a style that you love. Believe us, your summer wardrobe will thank you.

