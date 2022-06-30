The 7 Best Skorts For Both On and Off the Court

So, whether you are looking for the perfect bottom for your workout or picnic in the park, these are the best skorts.

This is where the skort comes in — thanks to the built-in shorts, it gives you all the freedom of a skirt without worrying of what a gust of wind might do or thinking about how you'll squat down to tie your shoe. Plus, all the It girls are wearing them at the moment , and it seems like every brand makes their own version. Because of how many choices there are, we set out to find the best athletic skorts by interviewing a few designers, stylists, and influencers as well as testing a bunch out ourselves, We uncovered all the skorts that offer high-quality materials, flattering designs, and special features like pockets and sun protection. But with its extensive range of sizes and colors, flirty fit, performance material, and an incredible price, Halara Everyday Cloudful Air 2-in-1 Tennis Skirt-Marvelous stood out among the rest.

Once the weather turns a certain temperature, I banish all my pants and set my mind on wearing skirts for the rest of the spring and summer. Unfortunately, there are plenty of warm weather situations that aren't ideal for a skirt. Think: trying to sit comfortably at a picnic, riding a bicycle, and lugging laundry to your local laundromat in the city heat.

Best Overall: Halara Everyday Cloudful Air 2-in-1 Tennis Skirt-Marvelous Courtesy View at Halara ($25-$35) What We Like: We can't get over how affordable, inclusive, and high-performing this skort is. What We Don't Like: The length may be a little short for those who are tall. Halara was my first foray into the skort trend — and I have yet to look back. Living in southern California, I get tired of only wearing shorts whenever it's hot, so a skort seemed like a great alternative to stay cool and feel cute. The Marvelous skort manages to create a pleated skirt that doesn't feel too much like a school girl's cheerleading outfit but still has a bit of a flounce. With its versatile silhouette, I've worn it on dates as well as hikes around Los Angeles. I also love how the high waistband offers tummy control without feeling suffocating. The shorts never rode up nor compressed my legs too much. And believe it or not, the inner pockets actually did fit my iPhone 11. Even after wearing it for hours, I didn't want to take it off. What really sealed the deal, though, was how affordable and inclusive the skort is. Not only is it the cheapest option on the list, but it also comes in 25 colors (plus several different prints) and a size range from XXS to 4X. As someone who is five-foot-three, I loathe styles that are far too long, and the XS fits me perfectly. This design is definitely on the shorter side, but then again, you'll always have the shorts underneath. Size Range: XXS-4X | Colors: 33 | Materials: 77% Nylon, 23% Elastane

Most Comfortable: OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Pleated Tennis Skirt Courtesy View at Aerie ($41-$55) What We Like: As light as air, this skort manages not to ride up or blow all over the place. What We Don't Like: Be prepared for the shorts to peep out from underneath. When I say this skort feels as light as air, I'm not exaggerating. Aerie kindly gifted me and my fellow InStyle writer Caitlyn Martyn the style. After trying it out, we were both equally shocked by how comfy it is. "It feels like I'm not wearing pants…it's crazy," says Martyn. "The material is really lightweight but doesn't blow all over the place in the wind and put me in a Marilyn Monroe situation." Despite how lightweight the nylon is, it's not see-through either, even in the white. I got the bright blue and olive green, and I'm already brainstorming different ways to style the skorts with pieces already in my closet. I decided to wear it for a balmy, 80 degree walk. After 30 minutes, the material stayed dried and the shorts never rode up. The inner pockets kept my airpods handy, but when I tried to keep my phone (an iPhone 11 with a heavy case and Popsocket) in there , even though it fit, it weighed the skort down and felt uncomfortable. Another slight con we noticed was that the shorts tended to peep out from under, especially on the sides. Considering the design has a curved hem, this is unavoidable and certainly not a deal breaker — just something to get used to. I personally prefer the curved hem over other pleated designs since it plays up my hips in a flattering way. Plus, it takes me back to my figure skating days — in a good way. Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: 6 | Materials: 88% Polyester, 12% Elastane

Most Versatile: Athleta Transcend Skort Courtesy View at Athleta ($79) What We Like: The ruched design is slightly more dressy and celebrates your curves. What We Don't Like: We wish it came in more colors. With its unique ruched design and mid-thigh length, this skort can easily pass for a pencil skirt, yet take you straight to a yoga class or hike right after work. "The Transcend skort is one of my favorites because it's so versatile," says plus-size model and actress Kelsie Nick. "You can easily dress it up for a brunch date or wear it for comfy yet stylish travel." Not to mention the ruching is extremely flattering, as it hugs your curves and hides any trouble spots — scrunch the skort up when you want to be flirty and down for formality. I tried the style on at my local Athleta and was impressed by how buttery soft the material felt. It also has a nice thickness to it, so it's not transparent or flimsy. I could certainly see myself wearing this skort in a formal setting without worrying about the tight fit riding up, thanks to the biker shorts underneath that also feature a secret pocket in the waistband to keep your ID or keys handy. Size Range: XXS-3X | Colors: 2 | Materials: Nylon, Lycra

Best Plus-Size: Girlfriend Collective Sport Skort Courtesy View at Girlfriend Collective ($62) What We Like: This sustainable skort comes in an extensive range of sizes and doesn't ride up. What We Don't Like: It tends to run small according to our testers, so check the size guide first. Girlfriend Collective has stolen the hearts of plus-size influencers like Nicks and Abby Bible with its inclusive size range and trendy designs that are made from recycled water bottles. Even better, the sustainable fabric is compressive. "The fabric has the perfect amount of compression that makes you feel held in without sacrificing comfort," says Bible. As a New Yorker, Bible swears by the brand's performance fabric during the sweltering summers. "I feel like I never have to worry about sweating in this skort," says Bible. "It doesn't absorb the sweat in a gross way that some athletic fabrics do, but it also provides a lot of breathability that just helps prevent sweat." The built-in shorts hit her thighs at the perfect spot, so they don't ride up as often. InStyle's commerce writer Alexis Gaskin also tried the skort. "I don't think I've worn a skirt since I was in middle school and as soon as I put this one on from Girlfriend Collective I remembered why I loved them," says Gaskin. "It's the cuteness of a skirt, with the comfort of pants." She noted it runs a bit small, but she was able to find her correct size by checking the size guide. Going up to size 6XL, this style has the most extensive size range on the list. And with 10 different shades to choose from, you can easily mix and match the skort with the brand's coordinating sports bras and tanks. "I'm personally a sucker for a matching active set moment, but I've also styled my skorts with a blazer and blouse to work," says Bible. "They're shockingly versatile." Size Range: XXS-6XL | Colors: 10 | Materials: 79% RPET, 21% Spandex Related: The Best Blazers

Best Long: Chico's Zenergy UPF Explorer Skort Courtesy View at Chico’s ($76) What We Like: The longer length gives you more coverage while still keeping you cool and agile. What We Don't Like: The cargo pocket on the side can look a little bulky. For those that prefer a skort that hits right above the knee, Chico's has just what you're looking for. Fashion blogger Alison Gary tested more than 12 skorts for her blog Wardrobe Oxygen, and the 18.5 inch Zenergy UPF Explorer Skort stood out from the rest. "It performs great for outdoor activities but has a silhouette and fabric that also looks nice for running errands or a casual lunch," says Gary. Living in Maryland, she needs a skort that can withstand the East Coast heat and humidity — the brand's signature neema stretch fabric does just that. "It dries fast, can look like streetwear, doesn't snag, is super lightweight, and launders beautifully," says Gary. She's also a fan of the undershorts since they don't move around even after hours of sightseeing. Waistbands have a tendency to stretch out too, yet with its drawstring design, the Explorer can be tightened or loosened throughout the day. Zippers on the pockets are another game changer, since they ensure none of your knick knacks will fall out. Needless to say, Gary stocked up on more than one color. Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 3 | Materials: 86% polyester, 14% spandex

Best Shaping: Spanx The Get Moving Skort Courtesy View at Nordstrom ($72) Also available at Spanx What We Like: Your butt will look extra perky. What We Don't Like: The silicone strips on the shorts can be a bit tight at first. Leave it to Spanx to design a skort that's not only functional but also butt-boosting. Underneath the skirt is the brand's "booty boosting" shorts that sculpt, lift, and hold the bum for an extra-perky look. The design further accentuates your assets with ruffles in the back to create volume, while featuring a straight hem in the front. After being kindly gifted the skort, I wasn't sure if I would personally like this style, but it grew on me. The front didn't ride up between my legs while walking, which happened a lot with other skorts, and the slightly longer back gave me peace of mind as I bent down to tie my shoes. With the high-waisted, contoured waistband, I felt confident in my crop top. I walked for about an hour in the LA sun, and the sweat-wicking fabric and mesh sides kept me cool. The shorts have a silicone strip on the bottom to grip your thighs, and because I'm not used to shapewear, I found this a little uncomfortable at first, but it grew on me with time. I also was impressed that I could hold my phone in the side pocket without feeling like it weighed down the entire skort like other options I tried did. Overall, this skort feels a little more grown up than others on the list, so I'll be rocking it when I want to channel my inner tennis mom. Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 5 | Materials: Body: 68% Nylon, 32% Elastane. Outer Shell: 87% Polyester, 13% Elastane. Gusset: 100% Cotton. Related: The Best Shapewear