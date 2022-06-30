The Best Silk Pajamas for the Ultimate Beauty Sleep

But not all silk pajamas are created equal. To make sure you're getting your money's worth, we scoured the internet to find the best silk pajamas out there, from budget buys to gorgeous splurge-worthy sets. Lunya Washable Silk Set scored our best overall pick for its airy cut made from conveniently washable silk.

"Silk, unlike cotton, has much less friction," which calms the skin instead of causing irritation, says Dr. Shereene Idriss, Board Certified Dermatologist and founder of Idris Dermatology in New York City. "It also is much less absorbent than cotton, so it won't rob your skin of the moisture that cotton so desperately wants," she adds.

When it comes to sleep, comfort is everything. But how about a dash of luxury, too? Slipping into silk before bed will make you feel instantly fancy, striking the perfect balance between cozy and posh. On top of that, it's known for being hypoallergenic and thermoregulating. Basically, it will be gentle on your skin and hair while also keeping you comfortable.

Best Overall: Lunya Washable Silk Set Courtesy View at Lunya, $188 What We Love: The washable set uses a safer, sustainable dye process that eliminates any irritating chemicals. What We Don't Love: The bottoms may be too short for some. Product Description: Even though this set looks fairly simple, the deliciously soft and airy fabric will surprise you. Not only is it like a dream for your skin, but the thermoregulating fabric will keep you cool while you sleep. The brand follows a sustainable, eco-conscious manufacturing process that skips any harmful chemicals that make the whole coloring process safer for everyone involved — from the workers doing the dye job, to the happy customers snuggling up in the jammies, and the planet. Best of all, you can simply throw in the wash, instead of taking it to the dry cleaner as most silk clothes require. Material: Silk | Sizes: XS-2X | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Splurge: Olivia von Halle Lila Lyric Silk Satin Pajama Set Courtesy View at Olivia von Halle, $600 What We Love: The pearl button fastenings add to the luxurious look and feel. What We Don't Love: It's recommended to dry clean or hand wash this fancy set. Product Description: We know $600 for a pair of pajamas might be a hard sell, but trust us, it's worth the splurge. From the 100% momme silk fabric and the beautifully notched collar to the elegant detailing of the ivory piped trim and mother of pearl buttons, everything about the long-sleeved set feels exceptionally fancy. It comes in an impressive selection of fashion-forward patterns, which are regulars for celebrities like Selena Gomez and Sophia Turner. You'll know from the first touch that this silky set is in a league of its own, but be warned it requires gentle hand care too. Material: Momme silk | Sizes: XS- XL | Machine Washable: No

Best Budget: Quince 100% Washable Silk Courtesy View at Quince, $79 What We Love: The side slits on the pants make them especially flowy and comfortable. What We Don't Love: The sizing runs rather large given the loose, flowy fit. Product Description:The low prices for these silk PJs seems fake, but Quince offers such low prices because they sell products directly from the factory to the consumer. And their designs are some our favorites, too. For starters, the featured side slit on the pants adds an airy, lightness that makes you feel like you're gliding as you move around in them. The 100 percent Mulberry silk fibers are hypo-allergenic and naturally thermo-regulating, which help them calm and soothe skin while you sleep or lounge. Added bonus: the color options are dyed without any hazardous chemicals. But buyers be warned: these PJs sell out fast, further proving the obsession is very real. If you're interested in it, we suggest jumping on it Material: Silk | Sizes: XS- XL | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Plus-Size: Karen Mabon Still Life Silk Pyjama Set Courtesy View at Karen Mabon, $308 What We Love: The vibrant, cheerful patterns are instant mood boosters. What We Don't Love: This set requires a trip to the dry cleaner. Product Description: Apart from being one of the comfiest sleepwear sets you will ever step into, this striking set is also a work of art. The patterns displayed are a nod to some of the designer's favorite artists, like still life painter Mary Fedden, who is known for her unique and meticulous mix of colors and patterns which deliver striking effects. This stunning set features a colorful arrangement of flowers, vases, and objects you might find in an enchanted garden, which make slipping into this pajama set feel extra special. And best of all, all of Karen Mabon's sets go up to a 5XL, making it the most inclusive set on this list. Material: Silk | Sizes: XS- 5XL | Machine Washable: No

Best Traditional: Sleepy Jones Washable Silk Marina Pajama Set Courtesy View at Sleepy Jones, $298 What We Love: The classic style makes it fashionable for inside and outside the bedroom. What We Don't Love: The sizing runs on the smaller side. Product Description: The oversized, button-down top and slinky drawstring pant are as cozy as they get. The white piping along the pocket, cuffs, and trim give this sleep top a more traditional style that can be easily dressed up for a fashionable and extra comfortable night out. The adjustable drawstring pants run on the smaller size, so we recommend sizing up to capture the true comfort and flowy movement this silky set has to offer. Our favorite part: despite the delicate feel of the ultra-soft, silky fabric, it's also machine washable making it equal parts comfortable and convenient. Material: Silk | Sizes: XXS- XXL | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Shorts Set: Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short PJ Set Courtesy View at Eberjey, $228 What We Love: The eco-conscious textile is thoughtfully designed and produced. What We Don't Love: The sizing and color options are more limited. . Product Description: When Oprah coins something her favorite, we're quick to jump on the bandwagon. And in the case of Eberjey pajamas, she did not steer us wrong. Known for cozy sleepwear, Eberjey implements the same high-end craftsmanship to their silk PJs as they do their best-selling modal. Not only is it made from high-grade momme silk that feels delicious on skin, but also Eberjey's silk is a natural, biodegradable textile, so you can cozy up with a clean conscience. Material: Silk | Sizes: XS- XL | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Long Nightgown: Skims Long Stretch Silk Nightgown Courtesy View at Nordstrom, $178 What We Love: The impressively inclusive sizing options to match any body type. What We Don't Love: It requires handwashing. Product Description: Leave it to Kim Kardashian to elevate your pajama draw by coming up with a silk nightgown that makes you feel sexy when tucking yourself into bed. This long slip dress is fitted, yet forgiving, caressing your curves – instead of hugging them – so it still has an element of comfort. The H-cutout back and thigh-high slit may not seem like the most practical for sleeping, but it's actually super comfortable. The slit makes it more breathable and allows your legs to more freely when you toss around in your sleep. You'll also look and feel like a bombshell beauty when slipping this on and tucking into bed. Material: Silk | Sizes: XXS- 4X | Machine Washable: No

Best Short Nightgown: Skin Worldwide The Tess Chemise Courtesy View at Skin Worldwide, $198 What We Love: This sexy slip dress is machine washable. What We Don't Love: It's only available in four colors, including black and three soft pastel colors. Product Description: This silky lounge dress strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style. It's cozy and airy enough to ensure a cool, comfortable night of sleep, while also being cute and stylish enough to feel chic and sexy when lounging around the house. It's an instant upgrade from your oversized t-shirt and shorts, with spaghetti straps and a V-neck negligee that will make you feel elegant and put-together. You can even dial it up a notch with some accessories and heels to wear as a sexy slip dress — when the feeling strikes. Material: Silk | Sizes: 0- 4 | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Short Robe: Slip Peony Short Robe Courtesy View at Slip, $350 What We Love: The robe comes in lots of vibrant colors, like fuschia and gold. What We Don't Love: The steep price tag. Product Description: The price may cause a double take, but in all fairness, so will the fabric: you can feel the quality the second your hand glides over the high-grade, long-fiber mulberry silk. The fabric is one of the thickest, shiniest, and softest of the bunch and one that will leave a lasting impression. Pair that with the wide color assortment — we're partial to the striking fuchsia shade — and you'll smile every time you wrap yourself in this luxurious robe. Material: Silk | Sizes: One size | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Long Robe: Cravings Luxe Silk Robe in Sapphire Courtesy View at Cravings, $248 What We Love: The vibrant blue color and floral trim design stands out among the solid colored robes. What We Don't Love: The flared sleeves look cool but can get in the way. Product Description: You've probably already admired this stunning robe on Chrissy Teigen while she cooks up culinary masterpieces on her Instagram. But this full-length, vibrant blue robe doesn't have to be reserved for kitchen prep or bedtime. The fashionable floral-trim, wrap-tie, and flared sleeves make this robe stylish enough to hold its own as standout hostess attire, poolside loungewear, or anywhere else you feel like making a bold fashion statement. The flared sleeves certainly add to the regal feeling you get while buzzing about in this robe, but be mindful when cooking as those sleeves are sure to land in your pancake batter if you're not careful. Material: Silk | Sizes: 1 – 5 | Machine Washable: Yes