The 11 Best Shapewear Pieces to Shop, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

By now, your lingerie drawer is hopefully already stocked with a variety of comfortable bras and undetectable underwear, but it should also be filled with great shapewear pieces. Not only do these handy undergarments lift you in all the right places, but they also help make a seamless base which helps your clothes look and fit better.

Like most undergarments, the number of options in stores can feel overwhelming. So to help you cut through the clutter, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to find out which shapewear pieces are actually worth buying. These top-rated body shapers, outlined below, not only have near-perfect ratings, but they also have thousands of perfect five-star reviews between them.

From a smoothing bodysuit to shaping shorts to control-top leggings, we’ve rounded up 11 shapewear essentials that customers say are both flattering and comfortable.

These are the best shapewear pieces to buy:

Best Plunging Bodysuit: Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Bodysuit

This best-selling, smoothing bodysuit from Spanx features a plunging neckline and a low back, making it the perfect choice to wear under low-cut tops and dresses. Along with boasting seamless leg openings that are undetectable under clothes, it also features adjustable, convertible straps that can be worn in five different ways. There’s even a patented “Easy Access Gusset” that allows you to go to the bathroom without taking the bodysuit off. With details like that, it’s no wonder why it is one of the brand’s most popular items.

Best Shorts: Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Shorts

These Spanx shaping shorts are a best-seller for a reason. Not only do they sculpt your thighs and stomach, but they also boast special “booty enhancing” pockets that lift and firm your backside as well. The comfortable shorts range in size from XS to XL and come in three neutral colors.

Best Underwear: Commando Control-Top Thong

If you hate visible panty lines, this control-top thong from Commando might be just the thing for you. Made from a laser-cut seamless material, this shaping underwear will smooth out your stomach and waist areas while being completely unnoticeable under your clothes. “I’ve been searching for a perfect smoothing undergarment that smooths AND is invisible, and these are it. The thong-style is nice too for those of us that want the bottom curves to show,” raved one customer.

Best Tank: Maidenform Flexees Shapewear Cami

More than 1,200 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this Maidenform tank — it smooths both your front and back without flattening your bust area. The camisole also boasts flattering wide straps that will hide your bra, and it’s made from a soft material that lays flat underneath clothes. “This is the best shapewear tank I have ever purchased,” said one shopper. “It’s the first and only one I’ve owned that does not roll up while wearing it. It does an excellent cinching the waist and smoothing the tummy and is actually comfortable to wear. Highly recommend this!”

Best Arm Sleeves: Spanx Arm Tights

For a piece of shapewear that’s designed specifically for your arms, check out these Spanx Arm Tights. Made entirely from hosiery, the lightweight cropped top makes your arms look smooth and toned. It’s specially designed to wear as a layering piece under your favorite sleeveless clothing and features a soft compression band around your midsection so it won’t ride up or get bulky underneath your clothes. Plus, there are eight versatile colors to choose from that will pair perfectly with everything else in your wardrobe.

Best Slip: Commando Two-Faced Tech Control Slip

This Commando control slip helps create a smooth seamless base that makes all your favorite dresses look even better. Along with adjustable straps, the slip boasts a soft cotton lining and features a stretchy fabric at the bust for a comfortable fit. “This is a perfect undergarment for a sheer dress or a dress where you want to accentuate your best features in all the right places. It's snug but not uncomfortable. I purchased 2 of these - one in beige and the other in black. Couldn't be more pleased,” said one review.

Best Leggings: Lyssé Control-Top High-Waist Capris

These sleek capri leggings from Lyssé feature a hidden control-top panel in the waistband that works to smooth your stomach, waist, and hips. They are made from a mix of cotton and spandex for a comfortable stretchy fit and have an impressive 4.2-star rating at Nordstrom. One customer raved, “Truly the best leggings on the market, and I buy quite a few different brands! The color does fade a little quicker than other brands I have, but the fit is what I love them for. Smooth look and no rolling over ever!”

Best Plus Size Shapewear: Maidenform Firm Foundation Plus-Size Body Shaper

In the market for a great plus-size body shaper? Check out this option from Maidenform. The soft bodysuit features a compression power mesh lining, adjustable straps, and moisture-wicking capabilities. It ranges in size from 1X to 4X and comes in both black and nude colors. Eighty-seven percent of Macy’s shoppers love it so much they said they would recommend it to others.

Best Strapless Bodysuit: Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Briefer

Looking for a bodysuit that can be worn under strapless dresses and jumpsuits? Consider this top-rated option from Maidenform. Not only does it smooth and lift your stomach, hips, and rear, but it also boasts molded cups to create a nice bust shape. What’s more, the bodysuit has a hook and eye closure in the back so you can adjust it for a tighter or looser fit. “This is the second one I've bought to wear with strapless gowns for formal events. It does make me look slimmer everywhere, including the hips so I don't need a second shapewear piece for the bottom. Lines are smooth, no bulges anywhere, and it's not noticeable once I have it on. The back is somewhat low which is great for evening gowns. Love that it's comfy as well,” wrote one customer.

Best Bra: Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra

This shaping bra by Bali is specially designed to smooth out your back area while supporting your bust. The seamless four-way stretch fabric makes the bra comfortable enough to wear all day, and the thick straps are made to stay in place no matter how much you move around. For these reasons and more, over 2,900 Amazon customers have given this smoothing bra an impressive four-star rating.

Best Tights: DKNY Light Opaque Control Top Tights

These pantyhose from DKNY features a control-top panel that lifts and smooths over your stomach and hip areas, while the semi-sheer bottoms make your legs look nice and toned. There are four neutral colors to choose from, and the tights come in regular, tall, and plus sizes. “I own several of these tights in black and caramel and they are my holy grail,” said one shopper. I will never buy a different pair of tights. They are relatively durable while still being lightweight; they are soft and don't sag or bunch as much as other tights, and most of all the control top is SUPER comfortable and doesn't dig into belly fat.”

