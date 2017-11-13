I Wear a 38DDD and These 5 Sexy Bras Are Totally Supportive

So many women with large chests that require extra support think sexy bras are off limits. As a size 38DDD lingerie lover, I’m here to say that simply isn't true. Bras have come a long way and thankfully, women no longer need to choose between supportive or pretty.

Of course, not all bras are created equal yet. A lot of the styles I try are uncomfortable, make my boobs look saggy, or are just overall ho-hum. That's why when I come across a brand and style that makes me look and feel great, I like to shout it from the rooftops ... and then buy it in every color.

Keep reading for my favorite sexy bras that won't let you down. Plus, read more style tips from me at The 12ish Style.

