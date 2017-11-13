I Wear a 38DDD and These 5 Sexy Bras Are Totally Supportive

Jamie Magnifico
Katie Sturino
Nov 13, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

So many women with large chests that require extra support think sexy bras are off limits. As a size 38DDD lingerie lover, I’m here to say that simply isn't true. Bras have come a long way and thankfully, women no longer need to choose between supportive or pretty.

Of course, not all bras are created equal yet. A lot of the styles I try are uncomfortable, make my boobs look saggy, or are just overall ho-hum. That's why when I come across a brand and style that makes me look and feel great, I like to shout it from the rooftops ... and then buy it in every color.

Keep reading for my favorite sexy bras that won't let you down. Plus, read more style tips from me at The 12ish Style.

Festivité Lace Unlined Bra

Chantelle is one of my go-to brands for pretty, super supportive bras. This soft lace bra goes up to a G and comes in bright, fun colors. I love that it is playful but really holds you up—perfect for everyday wear.

Chantelle $42 (Originally $84)
C Chic Sexy Plunge Bra

If you are looking for the ideal nude bra, look no further. This sexy bra is my go-to, hands down. The coverage is great without looking or feeling like you’re wearing your grandma's boring beige bra.

Chantelle $72
Vanishing Back Balconet Bra

Back rolls are a thing, and if that’s something that bugs you, this comfy bra is a perfect choice. It's super supportive and the smoothing effect across the back is as good as the name suggests!

Soma $58
Merci Lace Unlined Demi Bra

For when you're feeling extra cheeky, opt for this beautiful floral lace bra. Add the gorgeous matching underwear ($19, us.chantelle.com) and thigh highs ($115; us.chantelle.com) for a full dose of sexy.

Chantelle $62 (Originally $78)
Happy Unlined Demi Coverage Bra

Finally, don't forget about a soft sleeping bralette (that's right, bralettes aren't just for small chests!). This bra is cute and comfy, providing just enough support between the sheets.

$15 (Originally $30)

