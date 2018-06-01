7 Sex and the City Outfits That I’d Still Wear Now

Sex and the City was ostensibly about four women living, working, and dating in New York City, but its storylines were easily eclipsed by the characters' fashion choices. As the show's costume designer Patricia Field has said, "We were telling the stories and showcasing the characters through the way they dress."

SATC, in some ways, revolutionized fashion. It introduced big new trends (remember the oversize flower pins, or the Fendi baguette bags?), mixed high and low fashion, broke all sorts of "rules" (exposed bras, button-down shirts as dresses), and highlighted hundreds of breathtaking shoes. As the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere approaches, it's remarkable how relevant those fashion choices still are today.

You could spend an entire week dressing like Carrie, Sarah Jessica Parker's character, without looking like you're stuck in the early 2000s. Miranda's normcore looks and working-woman wardrobe feel more relevant than ever. Charlotte's preppy style is timeless, and Samantha's eye-catching bright colors and sexy silhouettes are forever inspirational. There are too many amazing looks to count, but we've gathered our favorite ones to copy below.

Office Style

Take Carrie's menswear-inspired look under consideration the next time you're trying to breathe some life into your office wardrobe. The black cravat is a rakish touch, but a bit more sartorially challenging than the rest of the look.

Shop It: Habitual Striped Madison Blouse, $148; shopbop.com. Topshop Longline Sleeveless Jacket, $80; topshop.com. J.Crew Easy Pant, $98; jcrew.com. Botkier Adelia d'Orsay Peep Toe Pumps, $128; bloomingdales.com. ASOS Slim Tie in Black, $10; asos.com.

Fit and Flare Dress

A timeless (and figure-flattering) silhouette that's always worth the investment. Take a cue from Carrie and pair the romantic look with blush pumps and a contrasting purse.

Shop It: Gal Meets Glam Collection Olivia Dress, $168; nordstrom.com. Steve Madden Daisie Pumps, $90; macys.com. Balenciaga Logo-Printed Clutch, $650; net-a-porter.com.

Elevated Jeans

If we could wear jeans everyday, we would. Here Charlotte York, played by Kristin Davis, shows us how to upgrade baggy denim.

Shop It: Ganni Lace Turtleneck, $69; theoutnet.com. Topshop Deconstructed Blazer, $75; nordstrom.com. Loft Cuffed Jeans, $80; loft.com. Brahmin Satchel, $275; zappos.com. Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $119; zappos.com.

The Power Belt

Carrie loved her accessories. She used edgy options—like this spiked belt—to spice up dainty dresses. Don't forget the statement handbag.

Shop It: Chelsea28 Iris Dress, $149; nordstrom.com. H&M Belt, $13; hm.com. Splendid Jessy Ankle Strap Sandals, $80; gilt.com. Missguided Brown Fluffy Clutch, $17; missguidedus.com.

Silky Slip Dress

Wearing lingerie as outerwear can be tricky, but Carrie pulled it off with a statement jacket, chunky heels, and a Dior bag.

Shop It: Vince Bias Maxi Dress, $104; saks.com. Steve Madden Floral Kimono Duster, $58; nordstrom.com. Truffle Collection Platform Shoe, $45; asos.com.

Wrap Dress

The wrap dress will forever be a closet staple. Pair it with black accessories for that classic New York vibe.

Shop It: Anne Klein Wrap Dress, $40; macys.com. Nine West Sharmilla Pumps, $79; ninewest.com. Rebecca Minkoff Avery Leather Crossbody, $105; bloomingdales.com.

The Cold-Shoulder Look

Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon, was ahead of her time with this off-the-shoulder look.

Shop It: Lovers + Friends Trophy Dress, $111; revolve.com. INC International Concepts Belt, $22; macys.com. Christian Louboutin Dirdittta Pump, $875; neimanmarcus.com.

