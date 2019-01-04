This Parka Is a Best-Seller in Plus, Straight, and Petite Sizes — And It’s Selling Out Fast

Image zoom LOFT

The worst thing about shopping is finding an amazing style that you absolutely need in your life, like, cannot go on without — and it’s not in your size. That, or it is available in your size, but you can tell it was designed for a different body type than yours, so the fit is way, way off.

Enough with that drama, already.

We’ve found what is quite possibly the most universally flattering coat. This faux fur-lined parka jacket from LOFT is a best-selling item from each of the store’s Plus, Straight, and Petite sections, and it’s even available in Tall sizes. Shoppers are deciding unanimously that this jacket is built to fit all bodies perfectly — and look great on.

This relaxed winter coat comes in army green and navy, and features a faux fur trim hood, plus an inner elastic toggle to cinch at the waist for an hourglass silhouette. The lining is heavy enough to actually stand up to cold weather, and reviewers say it’s “like a giant warm fluffy hug.”

In all size ranges, though, this parka is selling fast. The straight-sized army green version is sold out in three sizes (get it in navy!) and the petite is sold in three sizes between the two colors.

At time of writing, there’s still at least one of each size available across all ranges in one or two gorgeous colors. At only $188, this everyday coat is bound to be a staple in your wardrobe all season long — if you can get your hands on one before they’re all gone.

Shop the coat now in Plus, Straight, Petite, and Tall.