Get Surfer Girl Waves! The Best Sea Salt Sprays for Every Hair Type

Tousled beach waves are the ultimate summer hairstyle. While the most natural way to get them is by hitting the surf, thanks to the many sea salt sprays on the market, you can get the look, even if you aren't lounging at the beach this weekend. But not all beach waving sprays are created equal -- while some products work wonders on certain hair types, others can leave your looking more blah than Blue Crush. That's why we put together a list of the best sea salt sprays for every hair type so you can put your best surfer girl strands forward. Click the photo to see each product now!

MORE:

• Ouidad's Wave Create Line for The Red Cross

• Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

• The Best Argan Oil Hair and Skin Products