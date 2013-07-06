Get Surfer Girl Waves! The Best Sea Salt Sprays for Every Hair Type

Courtesy (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 06, 2013 @ 12:00 pm

Tousled beach waves are the ultimate summer hairstyle. While the most natural way to get them is by hitting the surf, thanks to the many sea salt sprays on the market, you can get the look, even if you aren't lounging at the beach this weekend. But not all beach waving sprays are created equal -- while some products work wonders on certain hair types, others can leave your looking more blah than Blue Crush. That's why we put together a list of the best sea salt sprays for every hair type so you can put your best surfer girl strands forward. Click the photo to see each product now!

MORE:
Ouidad's Wave Create Line for The Red Cross
• Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Best Argan Oil Hair and Skin Products

1 of 6 Courtesy

Best for Fine Hair

Voluminous waves tend to fall flat on finer hair textures, but Josie Maran's Bohemian Waves Hair Mist ($22; sephora.com) instantly creates natural-looking body that lasts for hours. Simply scrunch two to three mists into damp hair, and allow your strands to air-dry.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Best for Thick Hair

Thick hair often seems to soak up your hair products like a sponge, which can mean having to use more to create your desired texture. Oribe's Apres Beach Spray ($37; oribe.com) allows the control of an aerosol hairspray, without the weight. Mist a lightweight veil over your mid-lengths and ends, scrunch, and you're good to go!
3 of 6 Courtesy

Best for Damaged Hair

Too much time fussing with the flat-iron or shifting shades can often leave hair dry, brittle, and prone to snapping-but that doesn't mean beach waves are impossible. Healthy Sexy Hair's Soy Renewal Beach Spray ($20; ulta.com) acts as both a treatment and styling product rolled into one handy bottle. It helps nurse tired strands back to health with its nourishing argan and soy blend, and creates a wave so natural, your friends will think you just came from the beach.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Best for Color-Treated Hair

The thought of misting salt water onto highlights may sound like a recipe for disaster, but Paul Mitchell's Awapuhi Texturizing Sea Spray ($24; drugstore.com) is infused with keratin proteins to ensure your strands stay soft and touchable, while protecting your hair follicles from UV damage.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Best for Curly Hair

If you have curly hair, you're already halfway there when it comes to creating a surfer-chic hairstyle, but some sea salt sprays can leave loose and natural ringlets alike with a stiff, '80s-esque appearance. Instead opt for Ouidad's Wave Create Texture Taffy ($23; ouidad.com), which evenly coats each curl, and is infused with hydrating marine minerals to keep your strands moisturized. Just be sure to scrunch the product in so your hair doesn't get too heavy.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Best All-Around

Confused about where to start? Bumble and Bumble's Surf Spray ($25; bumbleandbumble.com) is a promising choice! Famed for its ability to transform even stick-straight strands into bouncy waves, the wonder spray even inspired a range of hair care products by the brand, and also works great on pixie cuts. Just mist the product onto your fingers, and work into pieces that need extra definition.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!