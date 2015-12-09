The 10 Most Buzzed-About Red Carpet Moments of 2015

All year we have been continually impressed by stars and their love of fashion, whether it’s Rihanna and her pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture confection at the Grammys or Lupita Nyong'o in a pearl-embellished Calvin Klein Collection halter dress that later got stolen (yes, stolen!) at the Academy Awards. In short, the A-list brought their A-game in 2015. We scoured red carpet after red carpet, and came up with the 10 biggest and best award show fashion moments, ahead (in no particular order). Don't be surprised if you see some repeat starlets on this list—these women know the power of consistency. 

Taraji P. Henson in custom Alexander Wang 

Henson mixed sheer transparency with tough chain straps in this custom Alexander Wang gown at the Emmys. 

Lupita Nyong’o in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

A red carpet pro, Nyong’o flaunted a floral motif at the 2015 Golden Globes that was positively romantic. 

Kerry Washington in Marc Jacobs

In a fresh off the runway gown, Washington shone bright like a diamond in Marc Jacobs at the Emmys.

Julianne Moore in Givenchy Haute Couture

We bet Moore’s flapper-esque Givenchy Haute Couture gown made a bevy of other A-listers green with envy at the SAGs.

Emma Stone in Dior Couture

Stone covered up and left things to the imagination—somewhat—in a Dior Couture smoking jacket and sheer underlay at the SAG Awards.

Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein Collection

With thousands of tiny pearls and a fit that was divine, it’s no surprise that Nyong'o's Calvin Klein Collection halter dress for the Oscars was later stolen (and returned). 

Marion Cotillard in Dior Haute Couture

Though classic looking in the front, the major surprise of Cotillard’s white Dior Haute Couture gown at the Oscars was its gathered Watteau dropped back. Talk about bait and switch.

Rihanna in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

In totally unexpected move, Rihanna resembled a sweet cupcake in a pink tulle confection on Grammys night.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore in Givenchy Haute Couture with Chopard jewelry.

Nicki Minaj in Tom Ford

Minaj looked provocative and polished in a sleek black fringed gown at the Grammys.

