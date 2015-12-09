The 10 Most Buzzed-About Red Carpet Moments of 2015

All year we have been continually impressed by stars and their love of fashion, whether it’s Rihanna and her pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture confection at the Grammys or Lupita Nyong'o in a pearl-embellished Calvin Klein Collection halter dress that later got stolen (yes, stolen!) at the Academy Awards. In short, the A-list brought their A-game in 2015. We scoured red carpet after red carpet, and came up with the 10 biggest and best award show fashion moments, ahead (in no particular order). Don't be surprised if you see some repeat starlets on this list—these women know the power of consistency.

