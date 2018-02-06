10 Raincoats That Will Have You Wishing for Spring Showers

Ann Jacoby (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Feb 06, 2018 @ 1:30 pm

What's the upside to a rainy, gloomy day? The chance to wear a stylish raincoat. You know, one that doesn't remind you of that ill-fitting slicker your mom made you wear when you were six? Whether you opt for a bright color, bold print, or classic trench, we've found 10 options that won't let the bad weather get you down.

Shop our 10 picks below.

TRANSPARENT HOODED ANOURAK 

What is cooler than an oversized style in millennial pink? 

PSWL $250 SHOP NOW
LIGHTWEIGHT JACKET

Channel Paddington Bear's iconic yellow raincoat in the grown-up version from this of-the-moment Danish outerwear brand. 

Rains $119 SHOP NOW
PACKABLE DITSY PRINT

The perfect travel go-to that won't take up carry-on space in an adorable floral print. 

Joules $75 SHOP NOW
LONGER WATERPROOF JACKET

A longer hemline provides the extra coverage you need on rainy days.

Barbour $220 (originally $299) SHOP NOW
CLASSIC TRENCH COAT

An outerwear must-have that will never go out of style.

Burberry $795 SHOP NOW
HOODED MAC

Light gray coloring feels fresh while plaid lining and contrast piping add pop to this neutral option.

Topshop $95 SHOP NOW
TEXTURED DOUBLE-BREASTED

Transparent jackets are having a moment, and you will look extra smart in this fashion forward lace textured option.

Red Valentino $502 (originally $750) SHOP NOW
POLKA DOT PRINT

A cheeky print in a bold color will brighten any gray day.

L.L. Bean $159 SHOP NOW
STRIPED RAINCOAT

Classic meets fashion forward with this punchy striped number. 

Stutterheim for Marni $990 SHOP NOW
IT-GIRL MUST-HAVE JACKET

The street style set will definitely be sporting this off-duty pick. Make it your own by choosing your personal zodiac sign. 

Vetements $350 SHOP NOW

