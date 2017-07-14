The Best Polka Dot Pieces for Summer

Looking for a fun print for summer? Look no further than the iconic polka dot. Designers have been going wild for these darling dots, and we can't get enough of them either!

A few tips to remember: focus on finding modern silhouettes (think a maxi-length slip dress or an asymmetrical skirt) to avoid looking too retro. Pops of bold color will also keep you looking chic and up-to-date. Find a few of our must-have dots below, and happy shopping!

THE SATIN MAXI DRESS

This silky slip dress will have you feeling fresh and feminine for all your summer events. 

Ganni
THE LONG-SLEEVE BLOUSE

The polka dot print gets a modern update in a cute blouse that was made to be paired with denim shorts and a quirky sandal.  

Mango
THE ASYMMETRICAL SKIRT 

Try this versatile skirt with a crisp white button-down top for work; pair it with a loosely fitted camisole when the weekend comes. 

Tibi
THE ANKLE STRAP SANDAL

In the classic contrast-dot print, this summer shoe will be your new wardrobe staple.

Tabitha Simmons
THE OFF-SHOULDER TOP 

Pair this bold red top with a white jean for any summer barbecues on your calendar. 

Anna October
THE SHIFT DRESS

This sun dress is a great summer essential. It's equally flattering and fun! 

J. Crew
THE LEATHER POUCH

A cute leather pouch is always a must-have for summer travels. 

Comme des Garcons
THE A-LINE SKIRT

This effortless skirt will take you from beach days to poolside cocktails all vacation long. 

Lisa Marie Fernandez
THE RUFFLE TOP 

Pair this top for with a slim pant or summer jean for an al fresco brunch with friends. 

Topshop
THE MINI DRESS

This flirty dress is sweet yet sexy—the perfect choice for your next date night!

Réalisation

