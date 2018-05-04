The 19 Best Plus-Size Swimsuits to Flatter Your Curves This Summer

One of the best things about warmer weather, is planning fun water activities for the season. Whether you're going surfing in Hawaii or relaxing on the beaches of Jamaica, a new swimsuit is essential. We rounded up the best suits of the season, including a stunner, above, from Ashley Graham's new collection with Swimsuits For All ($84), to accommodate any of your splash-filled occasions.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All- Summer 2018