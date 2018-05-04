The 19 Best Plus-Size Swimsuits to Flatter Your Curves This Summer

Lashauna Williams
May 04, 2018 @ 12:45 pm

One of the best things about warmer weather, is planning fun water activities for the season. Whether you're going surfing in Hawaii or relaxing on the beaches of Jamaica, a new swimsuit is essential. We rounded up the best suits of the season, including a stunner, above, from Ashley Graham's new collection with Swimsuits For All ($84), to accommodate any of your splash-filled occasions.

1 of 19 Courtesy

Triangle Cup String Monokini by Lane Bryant

$88 SHOP NOW
2 of 19 Courtesy

Riley Tie Detail Bikini by Boohoo

$24 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
3 of 19 Courtesy

Crochet One-Piece by Anne Cole

$108 SHOP NOW
4 of 19 Courtesy

Tahiti by Becca Etc

$158 SHOP NOW
5 of 19 Courtesy

Color Block One-Piece with Tie by Eloquii

$120 SHOP NOW
6 of 19 Courtesy

Zip Up One Piece by Ashley Stewart

$57 (originally $95) SHOP NOW
7 of 19 043018 - plus size swim - embed

Bikini by Elomi

from $80 SHOP NOW
8 of 19 Courtesy

Versailles Swimdress by Alpine Butterfly

$206 SHOP NOW
9 of 19 Courtesy

Love Letters by BCA

$80 SHOP NOW
10 of 19 Courtesy

Plus Plunging Neck One-Piece by Marilyn Monroe

$25 (originally $48) SHOP NOW
11 of 19 Courtesy

Navy Frill by Monif C.

$148 SHOP NOW
12 of 19 Courtesy

Mesh One-Piece Suit by Bleu by Rob Beattie

$98 (originally $139) SHOP NOW
13 of 19 Courtesy

Shape Up top and high bottom

from $85 SHOP NOW
14 of 19 Courtesy

Red Assymetric Lace Up by PrettyLittleThing+

$28 SHOP NOW
15 of 19 Courtesy

Simply Yours V-Neck by Simply Be

$58 SHOP NOW
16 of 19 Courtesy

Water Slide by GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All

$72 (originally $102) SHOP NOW
17 of 19 Courtesy

Summer Splice by City Chic

$89 SHOP NOW
18 of 19 Courtesy

Alena Plus by Adore Me

from $25 SHOP NOW
19 of 19 Courtesy

Kulani Kinis Stripe by Forever 21+

$58 SHOP NOW

