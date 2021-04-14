The 7 Best Plus-Size Shapewear Pieces Out There, According to Thousands of Customers
If you’re going to add a body shaper to your lingerie drawer, make it one of these.
Along with a variety of supportive bras and comfortable pairs of underwear, your lingerie drawer should also be stocked full of great shapewear pieces. These functional undergarments are not only the key to creating a smooth base for layering your clothes on top of, but they also help lift and firm your body in all the right places.
Shopping for underpinnings can be tough for anyone, but finding plus-size shapewear can have its own set of challenges. Luckily, lingerie companies are much more inclusive than they were in the past, and instead of designing confining shapewear that hides your body, many brands are now producing comfortable shaping pieces that will enhance your curves instead of flattening them.
These are the best plus-size shapewear pieces to shop:
- Best Bodysuit: Bali Body Shaper with Cool Comfort
- Best Shorts: Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Shaper Shorts
- Best Slip: In’Voland Full Slip
- Best Underwear: TC High Waist Shaping Briefs
- Best Tank: Yummie Seamless Convertible Shapewear Camisole
- Best Bra: Elomi Smoothing Full-Figure Underwire Bra
- Best Waistband: Skims Sculpting Waist Trainer
To help you find the best options on the market, we scoured thousands of reviews to see which shapewear pieces plus-size shoppers love the most. These popular body shapers, outlined below, have earned themselves near-perfect ratings as well as thousands of reviews from customers who detail why they deserve a spot in your wardrobe.
Many of the undergarments on the list are made with seamless construction, so they will be undetectable underneath your outfit. Others feature sculpting capabilities to smooth certain areas without digging into your body. Some are even temperature-regulated to keep you from overheating, making them great layering pieces.
From shaping shorts to smoothing bodysuits to waistbands, these are the seven best plus-size shapewear pieces that shoppers say are both flattering and supportive. Keep reading to learn more about them all and shop one (or two) pieces for yourself.
Best Bodysuit: Bali Body Shaper with Cool Comfort
This multitasking seamless bodysuit from Bali smoothes your stomach, back, and butt at the same time. It has a built-in underwire bra for added support, and it boasts adjustable straps, so you can easily find a comfortable fit. The body shaper comes in both black and nude colorways and ranges from cup size 36C to 42DDD. One shopper called it the “best shaper I’ve ever owned,” before adding “Super flattering, comfortable and clothes don’t cling. So glad I purchased!! Looks great under dresses and casual wear.”
Shop now: from $27; amazon.com
Best Shorts: Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Shaper Shorts
These shaping shorts by Spanx are one of the brand’s best-selling products, thanks to their ability to lift your butt while smoothing your stomach all at once. The shorts have light compression to them, but shoppers say they are still comfortable enough to wear all day long. Even better, they have a double-gusset opening at the crotch, so you can use the restroom without removing them.
“Out of all the foundation shaping garments on the market I like this one the best,” wrote one customer. “I’ve tried on many different ones over the years and I always come back to the Spanx brand. It is very well made, the fabric is silky and soft so clothes glide over without contact, stays in place and no rolling, and it doesn’t cut in the leg. I’m a size 16-18 misses, and I buy this in a 2X which I feel is just right for wearability and comfort while still giving me the shaping I'm looking for.”
Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com, spanx.com
Best Slip: In’Voland Full Slip
Amazon shoppers love this In’Voland slip because it creates a smooth base that makes their favorite dresses look even better. Made from a cotton/spandex blend material that’s super soft on the skin, the shapewear piece hits just above the knee and hugs your curves in all the right places. Customers love how breathable it is and the fact that there are five neutral colors to choose from. “Feels good to the body even though it fits closely, it is not tight,” said one reviewer. “It conforms to the curves and holds itself in place. Feels good when wearing under my dresses.”
Shop now: from $20; amazon.com
Best Underwear: TC High Waist Shaping Briefs
These TC high-waist shaping briefs feature a control panel top that sculpts and smoothes your stomach, butt, and hips. Shoppers love how flattering they are, but what makes them really stand out from other options on the market is the fact that they boast patented Wonderful Edge interior gripper strips on each leghole that keep them in place as you move around. “I am an 18/20 sized person and I bought this to wear under dresses and I was comfortable (was able to breathe and get it on without discomfort) and loved the way my dresses were so smooth looking. I give it two thumbs up,” wrote one customer.
Shop now: $48; nordstrom.com
Best Tank: Yummie Seamless Convertible Shapewear Camisole
Amazon shoppers love this shapewear tank by Yummie because it hugs their curves without flattening their chest. It features a lightweight compression that helps smooth your stomach, and it’s temperature-regulated to keep you cool even on the hottest days. What’s more? The tank can convert from a regular cami to a criss-cross back, so you can layer it under a variety of different tops and dresses. “I have several Yummy Tummy camis and love them,” said one customer. “If you want a smooth shaper that doesn’t make you feel like you’re being tortured, this is the one.”
Shop now: from $18; amazon.com
Best Bra: Elomi Smoothing Full-Figure Underwire Bra
This top-rated Elomi bra does two jobs at once. The molded cups lift and shape your bust, while the thick, wide side panels prevent underarm bulging and spillage from occurring. The polyester/nylon/elastane fabric is silky-soft and provides a smooth base for clothing. “This bra is wonderful and comfortable,” wrote one shopper. “No longer does it gap forward between the breasts. Also no bulges under my arms. When I walk no bouncing. This bra is made very well. I am very picky and also like attractive bras. This bra is definitely made for large busted women.”
Shop now: $48; nordstrom.com
Best Waistband: Skims Sculpting Waist Trainer
If you like shapewear that smooths your stomach area but don’t want to feel constricted on any other part of your body, this Skims waist trainer might be just for you. Designed to highlight your natural curves, the thin neoprene shapewear piece is super soft and stretchy. Plus, shoppers say it’s basically undetectable under clothes. “Love this,” said one customer. “It doesn’t make you pop out of each end like most that are so constricting. This is more like shapewear in the form of a waist trainer. It is a smooth and stretchy material and is definitely breathable. Alas, I wear it every single day because it gives you an hourglass shape and just kind of hugs you the right way.”
Shop now: $68; skims.com, nordstrom.com