The 17 Best Plus-Size Fashion Items on Sale Now

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Aug 18, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

There are some people who are the first to get all their summer staples at the beginning of the season—sometimes as early as April. But then there are those of us who patiently wait until the very end of the season to score big on major discounted pieces. For those who fall in the latter camp, have we got a treat for you: We sifted through the sales and curated a 17-piece shopping list of the best dresses and separates that you can wear for the rest of the season, some into fall, and next summer. The best part? The slashed prices. Start with the Simply Be wrap dress ($68, originally $100; simplybe.com) and keep scrolling to shop all of our favorites. 

1 of 17 Courtesy

Eloquii Tank

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $15 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy

Boohoo Plus Bomber

Boohoo Plus available at boohoo.com $42 (originally $72) SHOP NOW
3 of 17 Courtesy

Vince Camuto Bodycon

Vince Camuto available at shop.nordstrom.com $88 (originally $109) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy

MICHAEL Michael Kors Utility Dress

Michael Michael Kors available at shop.nordstrom.com $98 (originally $130) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy

Eloquii Shorts

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $37 (originally $75) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy

Rachel Pally Off-Shoulder Dress

Rachel Pally available at heygorgeous.com $230 (originally $260) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy

ABS By Allen Schwartz Nude Dress

ABS by Allen Schwartz available at lanebryant.com $160 (originally $275) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy

Addition Elle Jumpsuit

Addition Elle available at additionelle.com $135 (originally $140) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy

Persona by Marina Rinaldi Embellished Sweater

Persona by Marina Rinaldi available at heygorgeous.com $50 (originally $199) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy

Z by Zevarra Cocktail Dress

Z by Zevarra available at zbyzevarra.com $110 (originally $285) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy

Eloquii Tie Waist Dress  

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $45 (originally $90) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy

Lafayette 148 New York Long Vest

Lafayette 148 available at saks.com $360 (originally $898) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy

Shaina Mote Shirtdress

Shaina Mote available at meismith.com $260 (originally $334) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy

James Jeans Straight Leg Jeans

James Jeans available at saks.com $76 (originally $169) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy

Carmakoma Faux Wrap Dress

Carmakoma available at carmakoma.com $30 (originally $99) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy

Eloquii Faux Wrap Skirt

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $20 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy

Anna Scholz Maxidress

Anna Scholz available at heygorgeous.com $200 (originally $450) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!