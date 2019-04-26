The 15 Best Plus-Size Bras, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Every woman knows that all good outfits start with the right underpinnings, which is why it’s so important to have a variety of flattering bras at your disposal. While shopping for lingerie can be difficult for anyone, finding a stylish and supportive plus-size bra has its own set of challenges.
Instead of wasting time and money buying bras that aren’t as flattering or well-fitting as they claim to be, we turned to reviews from plus-size shoppers to see which bras they love the most. These top-rated undergarments not only have countless glowing reviews, but they also have thousands of perfect five-star ratings between them.
Whether you’re in the market for a comfortable bra you can wear every day, a workout-friendly sports bra, or even a sexy lacy number, we’ve rounded up the 15 best plus-size bras that won’t let you (or your girls) down.
Best for Every Day: Playtex 18 Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wirefree Bra
This super supportive bra from Playtex has over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon for a reason. Not only is it made from a comfortable four-way stretch material that moves with you, but it also features padded straps that won’t slip or slide down, along with hidden lift panels in the cups that give your bust a natural shape. The bra comes in 16 gorgeous colors and sizes ranging from 36C to 48DDD, with some band sizes going up to G cups. “I really like this bra. It is pretty and supportive. As a large chested woman, and plus size, it's very hard to find a truly comfortable and supportive bra. This bra meets those requirements and is reasonably priced,” raved one customer.
To buy: $15–$84; amazon.com
Best Underwire: Wacoal Basic Beauty Full Figure Underwire Bra
For an underwire bra that’s actually comfortable, check out this one from Wacoal. The full-coverage bra is made from a super-soft patented Bodysuede fabric and ranges in size from 32D to 44H. It also features oversized bands that smooth your sides and help prevent uncomfortable bulging in your underarm area. Out of over 2,500 Macy’s customers who’ve left reviews, 98 percent love the bra so much they’d recommend it to others. One five-star review said, “This bra is a perfect fit and is so comfortable. It is pretty too, I would highly recommend for full figured gals!”
Best Strapless: Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
A great strapless bra that won’t fall down is hard to come by, especially for larger cup sizes, but over 1,100 Nordstrom customers have given Wacoal’s Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra their seal of approval. The bra features light padding and molded cups to give you a smooth look under clothing. (Hence, its “red carpet” name.) It also boasts back and side boning, as well as gripper strips that help keep the bra secure and in place. “I never had a strapless bra that was able to support all of the 44DD I have until now,” said one customer. “Not only does this bra have great support, it doesn't look bunched up in the cups. My little black dress required a strapless bra with excellent support and this bra delivered. Will definitely purchase again.”
Best for Workouts: Enell Full Figure High Impact Wire-Free Sports Bra
Looking for a supportive sports bra? Enell has you covered. Ashley Graham’s worn the sleek piece of activewear before, and it’s easy to see why she’s a fan. Along with its moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry and cool, the sporty bra boasts a compression fit and convenient front-hook closures. It also supplies plenty of back support, making it a great bra for larger breasts. One customer called it “life-changing” before adding, “I love this bra. I am a heavy girl and my bra size is 44DD. It is incredibly hard for me to find a decent bra. I bought this bra for working out and I instantly stopped having back and shoulder pain.”
Best Plunging Option: ThirdLove Everyday Lace Plunge Bra
If you love low-cut tops, you need undergarments that work with a plunging neckline, like this everyday bra from ThirdLove. The memory foam cups contour to your body and offer ample support, while the lace overlay adds a sweet, feminine touch. The bra comes with removable padded inserts in three pretty colors, so it’s extremely versatile. Even better? Band sizes go up to 44 and cup sizes range from AA to G. “I've always had a problem finding a bra with the right cup size without having to use band extenders. This new bra from ThirdLove is the best fitting bra I've had in a long time (with no need for band extenders!). I've purchased multiple plunge bras in different styles and colors,” said one customer.
Best Push-Up: Curvy Couture Tulip Lace Push-Up Bra
To give your girls a little lift, try this cute balconette bra from Curvy Couture. It features graduated push-up pads inside the cups, lace details, and a soft, stretchy microfiber material that we love. The bra goes up to a size 44H and has an impressive 4.3-star rating at Bare Necessities. One customer raved, “I really love this bra. It fits true to size (I ordered a 42G) and it is very comfortable. It was also such a relief to finally find a bra for larger sizes that is not a full coverage/full cup bra, yet it still manages to contain everything. Basically, this bra breaks the law of physics.”
Best Longline: Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra
This supportive longline bra from Bali works like shapewear on your underbust area. It boasts built-in back support, comfortable foam cups, and thick straps that stay in place no matter how much you move. There are 38 different prints and colors to choose from, and over 4,000 Amazon customers have given the sleek bra their seal of approval. “I am plus-size and have a hard time finding bras that fit my large body size, but small cup size,” said one customer. “These fit amazing! I ordered black and white, and they lift great and are the most comfortable bras I've ever worn. Just ordered one in every color.”
To buy: $15–$51; amazon.com
Best Wireless: Anita Rsa Faia Seamless Comfort Wire-Free Bra
In the market for a supportive wireless bra? Check out Anita’s seamless version. It has stretchy straps that won’t slip or slide, molded cups, and an inner support sling for larger cup sizes. The bra is a great basic that comes in four neutral colors and goes up to a size 48G. “Love how this bra fits and how it feels. I am a large breasted woman who hates underwire bras. This bra gives me the support I need without an underwire,” said one customer.
Best Back-Smoothing Option: Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoother Wireless Bra
This wireless smoothing bra from Vanity Fair prevents lumps from forming along your back and sides so you can wear form-fitting tops and dresses without any worries. The lightly padded cups give your bust a nice, smooth shape, while the four-way stretch fabric keeps you comfortable. The bra comes in five different colors and has a 4.5-star rating at Macy’s. One customer wrote, “I am difficult to fit. Not a full D cup, but C cups are a bit small. I bought the Full Figure C cup in this bra. Fits perfectly. These are very nice bras that offer great support. Very comfortable. Perfect for me. I will order more.”
Best Racerback: ThirdLove 24-7 Classic Racerback Bra
If you love to wear tank tops, you should have a good racerback bra in your lingerie drawer — and we highly recommend this ThirdLove classic. The flattering bra has an adjustable single backstrap, memory foam cups, and stylish gold hardware accents, plus it’s made from a stretchy, soft micro jersey that feels good against the skin. Over 1,100 customers are fans of the supportive and comfortable undergarment, with one writing, “This is by far the most comfortable racerback bra I’ve ever bought,” raved one customer.
Best Minimizer: Chantelle C Magnifique Underwire Minimizer Bra
Well-endowed women who wish they could go down a cup size will love this minimizing bra from Chantelle. The smoothing bra is designed to minimize your bust up to one inch. It also boasts strong back wings that prevent any awkward lumps from forming around the bra’s straps. Sizes range from 32D to 44F, and hundreds of customers have given it an impressive 4.5-star rating at Nordstrom.
Best Bralette: Cosabella Plus-Size Never Say Never Sweetie Bralette
If you love the look of a bralette but are afraid it won’t provide the support you need, try this option by Cosabella. It is specially designed for plus-sizes and features adjustable straps, sheer stretch lace fabric, and comfortable wire-free support. Its sizes range from 1X to 3X, and it’s available in four pretty colors, too.
Best Front-Closure Option: Glamorise Wonderwire Front-Closure Bra
This cute undergarment from Glamorise has all the convenience of a front-closure bra with a pretty, lacy appearance. Its cushioned band adds comfort, and its supportive molded cups give your bust a great smooth shape. Almost 600 Bare Necessities customers have given the bra an impressive 4.3-star rating. “I bought this in 40G a few months ago. It's my second one of this style and brand. The bra wears really comfortably for 12 hours a day and I've even worn it comfortably for light aerobics. The straps stay put and have significantly reduced the shoulder pain I usually have from all-day bra wear. Totally recommend,” wrote one happy customer.
Best Convertible Option: Cacique Lightly Lined Multi-Way Strapless Bra
Convertible bras can be tricky. You need them to do the work of multiple bras when it’s already hard enough to find one that can do the job well. But this multi-way bra from Lane Bryant’s lingerie line Cacique is different. The versatile bra can be worn eight different ways, allowing you to sport it under halter tops, one-shoulder gowns, and everything in between while still providing ample support. It also ranges in size from 32A to 46K — which is one of the largest variety of sizes we’ve ever seen.
Best Sexy Option: Wacoal Retro Chic Full Figure Underwire Bra
Whether you’re looking to spice things up in the bedroom or just want something pretty for yourself, having sultry pieces in your lingerie drawer is a must. And it doesn’t get sexier than this black lace bra by Wacoal. Although it still has the support of a full-figure bra, the feminine details and sheer panels definitely amp up the va va voom factor. “This Wacoal bra is so pretty and really gives me the feeling of wearing the lovely lingerie of days past,” said one reviewer. “This bra isn't only pretty — it's really well designed and keeps my bust supported all day without issue. It definitely keeps things in place. If you're looking for a bra that is beautiful and functional with a retro twist, this is a great option.”