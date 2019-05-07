The Best Plus-Size Activewear, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Investing in activewear that looks and feels great can not only give you the motivation to hit the gym, but it can also greatly improve your workouts and help you reach your fitness goals stat. While finding stylish and supportive workout clothes can be difficult for anyone, finding high-quality plus-size options has its own set of challenges. Thankfully, nowadays there are more activewear brands than ever that celebrate bodies of all shapes and sizes.
Popular fitness companies like Nike and Athleta have expanded their sizing to be more inclusive, while beloved plus-size brands like Lane Bryant and Torrid have started producing fashionable and functional activewear lines. Instead of wasting time and money buying activewear that isn’t as flattering or supportive as they claim to be, we turned to reviews from plus-size shoppers to see which pieces they love the most.
These top-rated workout clothes not only have near-perfect ratings, but they also have an overwhelming number of glowing customer reviews. From high-waisted leggings to supportive sports bras, keep reading to shop the plus-size activewear pieces customers can’t stop raving about.
Best Leggings: Zella Live-In High-Waist Plus-Size Leggings
These moisture-wicking leggings from Zella will help keep you cool and dry during even the toughest workouts. The sleek and stretchy leggings, which range in size from 1X to 3X, also feature a high waistband that stays in place as you move around. One customer called them the “best leggings ever” before adding, “I will buy these leggings over and over again. They are my go-to pants. These leggings hide every single imperfection, stay up and flatter my butt. lol. Best leggings on the market. These are also squat proof!” It’s no wonder they have an impressive 4.6-star rating at Nordstrom.
Best High-Impact Sports Bra: Glamorise No Bounce Wirefree Sports Bra
This Glamorise sports bra features wire-free cups that lift your bust and offers the maximum amount of support needed for high-impact activities like running and spinning. It is made from a two-way stretch material that moves with you and has an adjustable hook closure in the back for added comfort. Over 8,500 Amazon customers have given the breathable bra a four-star rating. One reviewer wrote, “My search for a sports bra is finally over!! No longer do I have to stuff myself into three sports bras, crushing my bosom and my soul, to be able to get a good workout. My 36G bust is fully supported in this bra — it's comfortable, easy to put on, and cute! I especially like the panel that prevents too much cleavage, which has always been a problem for me. Now I can go to the gym without feeling self-conscious. I'll definitely be purchasing more.”
To buy: $24–$63; amazon.com
Best Running Shorts: Nike Plus Size Dry-3 Tempo Running Shorts
In need of high-quality running shorts? Check out this option from Nike. The adorable workout bottoms are moisture-wicking and feature side mesh panels for added breathability. They also boast a hidden pocket so you can store your essentials as you pound the pavement. The flattering shorts come in three different colorways and range from size 1X to 3X. “I'm 6'1 and a size 14. I bought the 1X and I am in love with them. I really like that they are long enough to wear my buttcheeks don't show but not to my knees either. They never fall down when I am running or lifting. I highly recommend,” said one customer.
Best Workout Tee: Nike Dry Training Top
A high-quality activewear top is necessary for any workout, and this t-shirt from Nike ticks all the boxes. It boasts a relaxed fit that allows you to move easily and a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry. What’s more, it ranges in size from 1X to 3X and comes in flattering gray and white shades that will pair perfectly with the rest of your workout wardrobe. Over 140 customers have liked the top at Zappos, and one of them wrote, “I love this shirt! It's so soft and cool and comfy! It's also a looser fit than most of this type of shirt. I think it's a great bargain for a flattering dry fit shirt.”
Best Yoga Pants: Old Navy 4-Way-Stretch Plus-Size Yoga Pants
These Old Navy yoga pants are made from a four-way stretch material with a high waistband that can be rolled down. They also feature flat-lock seams that help prevent chafing and a flattering wide-leg silhouette. The moisture-wicking bottoms have a 4.2-star rating and range in size from 1X to 4X. One happy customer called them a “wardrobe staple” before adding, “I’ve been purchasing these pants for years! I have multiple pairs and they always wear and wash well. They are perfect for lounging, exercising, and running errands. The fit is so comfy!”
Best Hoodie: Lane Bryant Wicking Active Hooded Pullover
This hooded pullover from Lane Bryant is perfect to wear to and from the gym or during chilly outdoor workouts. The soft knit hoodie features sheer mesh inserts, moisture-wicking technology, and thumbholes that keep the sleeves in place. The quick-drying top is also machine-washable and has an impressive 4.7-star rating. “I like my workout wear loose at the tummy and love this shirt. Fits perfectly in the bust and arms for a flattering look too. It’s long sleeves keep me warm before and after a workout and the mesh inserts keep me cool during my workout. So glad I purchased both colors too,” said one customer.
Best Tennis Skirt: Athleta Excursion Skort
Hit the tennis court in style with this sleek skirt by Athleta. The stretchy, lightweight skirt has shorts built-in for protection and two side pockets that are big enough to fit your phone and other small items. Besides tennis matches, the cute bottom is also great to wear during golf outings, hikes, and rock climbing. It comes in two flattering colors and sizes range from XL to 2X. Over 550 Athleta customers are fans of the sleek skort and have given it a 4.8-star rating.
Best Tank: Fabletics Cashel Side Cinch Tank
We love this cute tank from Fabletics because it features a flattering side-cinch detail and a breathable mesh fabric to keep you cool during heated workouts. There are three pretty colors to choose from, and its size range goes from XL to 3X. The best part? The tank top comes with a 45-day workout guarantee, so if you aren’t fully satisfied with the top during that time period, you can return it for a full refund. More than 600 customers have given the tank a 4.1-star rating, and 76 percent of them like the workout top so much they said they would recommend it to others.
Best Activewear Set: Torrid Strappy Sports Bra Active Set
Nothing will put you in a workout mood quite like this sleek and chic activewear set from Torrid. The stylish black set comes with a longline moisture-wicking sports bra and a matching pair of cropped leggings. Both pieces range in size from 00 to 6 in Torrid sizing, which equals a size 10 to 30. One customer called the bra, the “best sports bra,” while another said the leggings were her “favorite gym pants.”
Best Swimsuit: Speedo Plus-Size Ultraback One-Piece
If your preferred workout is swimming laps, you should invest in a high-quality technical swimsuit like this Speedo one-piece. The sporty maillot is made with the brand’s patented Xtra Life Lycra, which lasts up to 10 times longer than the lycra found in regular swimwear. The suit boasts concealed soft cups that will comfortably support your bust and a sleek racerback design for added mobility. Amazon customers have given it a 4.3-star rating, praising its “tight no-wire sports bra fit” and classic design. “I'm a big girl and have always had issues with swimsuits fitting properly and having enough support for my chest. I purchased this suit for water aerobics and it's the best swimsuit I've ever had! Fits great and has tons of support... perfect for water aerobics and swimming,” said one customer.
To buy: $37–$106; amazon.com
Best Medium-Impact Sports Bra: Anita Active Mid-Impact Wire-Free Sports Bra
