The Best Plus-Size Activewear, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Investing in activewear that looks and feels great can not only give you the motivation to hit the gym, but it can also greatly improve your workouts and help you reach your fitness goals stat. While finding stylish and supportive workout clothes can be difficult for anyone, finding high-quality plus-size options has its own set of challenges. Thankfully, nowadays there are more activewear brands than ever that celebrate bodies of all shapes and sizes.

Popular fitness companies like Nike and Athleta have expanded their sizing to be more inclusive, while beloved plus-size brands like Lane Bryant and Torrid have started producing fashionable and functional activewear lines. Instead of wasting time and money buying activewear that isn’t as flattering or supportive as they claim to be, we turned to reviews from plus-size shoppers to see which pieces they love the most.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

These top-rated workout clothes not only have near-perfect ratings, but they also have an overwhelming number of glowing customer reviews. From high-waisted leggings to supportive sports bras, keep reading to shop the plus-size activewear pieces customers can’t stop raving about.