Best Overall: Nordstrom

What We Love: The wide range of sizes, prices, and designers.

What We Don't Love: The best shipping options are limited to people who have a store nearby.

At this point, Nordstrom is almost infamous for their relaxed return policy, which is great news for those of us that drag their feet when it comes to this chore. There's no time limit, however if it's been a while they might choose to issue a refund in the form of a gift card. That said, in addition to mail-in and in-store returns, they now offer curbside returns if you set them up in advance. As for shipping, Click loves Nordstrom because they offer rush options and even allow you to reserve things in-store the day of, if there's a location close to you.

Now, let's get to the good stuff: the selection. Nordstrom carries a huge range of brands online, including other well-known vendors like ASOS and Lulu's. Their price ranges set them apart from other high-end retailers, as they allow you to sort dresses into categories of $50 and under, all the way up to $7,000. They also offer a wide-range of sizes, and even maternity dresses. They offer on-site alterations and basic options (like hemming or strap adjustments) are even free for Nordy Club members.

Shipping Policy: Free USPS, rush available | Return Policy: Anytime | Sizes Offered: XXS-4X in Women's