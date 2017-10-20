11 Pieces from the H&M X Erdem Collab That Are Totally Swoon-Worthy

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
ALI PEW
Oct 19, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Last night we were given a peek at the new H&M collaboration with Erdem in Los Angeles.

The Erdem brand, a go-to for party dressing, has created a collection with more causal elements and at a great price. Erdem is known for classic British charm with dark florals, ruffle details, and sophisticated silhouettes, but with this collaboration the brand went more playful. With some menswear details, pops of color, and playful patterns H&M and Erdem came together to create the a fun yet feminine collection.

Start making your wish list and get ready to shop H&M x Erdem on November 2!

 

Floral Silk Set

Printed Sweater

Logo Sweatshirt

Leopard Coat

Floral Suit

Floral Sparkle Dress

Bow Earrings

Jewelled Flats

Floral Sneakers

