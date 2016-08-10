Channel Your Inner Olympian with the Best Performance Swimsuits 

Courtesy
Alexis Parente
Aug 10, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

You don't need to be Katie Ledecky or Missy Franklin to showcase your Olympic-level swim moves—all you need is a solid range of swimwear to win you a gold medal for style and performance. From one-pieces cut from perforated powermesh to durable two-pieces laced with UV protection and chlorine-resistance, channel your inner Olympian with our top seven picks that won't let you down (even if you aren't planning to swim laps). Either way, pretend you're in Rio and showcase your athletic spirit with these sporty, high-ranking winners that we love for being both functional and fashionable.  

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty has created the perfect one-piece with perforated powermesh for breathability. 

Sweaty Betty available at sweatybetty.com $240
TYR

TYR

A durable bikini with UPF 50+ protection and chlorine resistance will get you through swim practice.

available at tyr.com $60
Nike

Nike

Freshen up the classic performance silhouette with this sporty color-block one-piece.

Nike available at nike.com $57
Duskii

Duskii

Cut a lean figure with this sculpted (and sexy) one-piece.

available at net-a-porter.com $230
Lululemon

Lululemon

A racer-back top with adjustable waistband bottoms make this bikini great for all aquatic activities. 

Lululemon top, $68; lululemon.com. Lululemon bottom $58; lululemon.com.

Tory Sport

Tory Sport

Tory Sport is bringing back sporty swim in the best way possible! Try this super chic, yet completely functional performance suit. 

Tory Sport available at torysport.com $185
Speedo

Speedo

The front-runner in performance swim is coming back with fun new styles, and we want them all.

Speedo available at speedo.com $45

