How to Wear Shorts, Depending on Your Age

SAV/ Contributor
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Apr 06, 2018 @ 11:00 am

A rise in temps inevitably leads to hiked hems and sheerer fabrics—basically, a general upswing in skin exposure. But unlike skirts and tanks, shorts continue to be one of the trickier summer staples that toe the line of questionable decency and acceptable age-appropriate daywear.

Not all hope is lost, though. The right blend of color, fabric, and cut can turn shorts from a scary thought into a completely wearable option. For proof, we found stars in their 20s, 30s, and 40s+ who have all been spotted rocking shorts to a T. We grouped them by decade and then shopped out look-alike shorts, from Lily Collin's ruffled short shorts to Olivia Munn's tailored shorts suit.

If you're in your 20s, there's more room for experimentation. Be bold and stand out with a vibrant color or textured accents. Once you've hit the big 3-0, scale back on embellishments and itty-bitty hemlines. Look to structured silhouettes to elevate your look. In your 40s+? Reach for longer lengths and tailored detailing for a chic, polished spin.

Shop shorts for every age below.

 

1 of 18 SAV/ Contributor

In Your 20s...

You can still keep things short and sweet in your 20s. Take a cue from Lily Collins and go for something with details like her charming ruffled pair.

2 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 20s...

A bright floral print and pleated ruffles modernize these shorts for the It-girl of today.

JOA $69 SHOP NOW
3 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 20s...

Stick to clean hems and minimal distressing when choosing a denim pair to look age appropriate.

American Eagle Outfitters $45 SHOP NOW
4 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 20s...

Don't be afraid to try new shapes like this retro print bloomer style.

Innika Choo $165 SHOP NOW
5 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 20s...

Pastel pink + scalloped edges packs a punch for date night when paired with a flirty blouse.

& Other Stories $55 SHOP NOW
6 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 20s...

An embroidered pinstripe is perfect for weekend brunch when paired with a white t-shirt and your favorite sandals.

Loft $60 SHOP NOW
7 of 18 Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer

In Your 30s...

Look to more structured silhouettes to elevate your look-but that's not to say you can't play with print or color. Olivia Munn sported a smart shorts suit on the red carpet, proving that you can go bold over 30.

8 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 30s...

An oversized built-in belt flatters by drawing eyes to a trim waist.

Derek Lam $395 SHOP NOW
9 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 30's...

Try a linen pair with flair, ideal for hot summer days and beach nights.

Mango $50 SHOP NOW
10 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 30s...

Try these with an oversized sweater for a cute and comfy weekend look.

H&M $15 SHOP NOW
11 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 30s...

A '70s feeling denim short with front pockets is the grown up version of the summer classic.

Madewell $70 SHOP NOW
12 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 30s...

A sailor inspired version with a slightly longer inseam goes seamlessly from summer Fridays in the office to outdoor happy hour post work. 

Topshop $75 SHOP NOW
13 of 18 Melodie Jeng

In Your 40's +

Reach for longer cuts, like Bermuda shorts, or shorts that boast tailored detailing to pull off the youthful piece while looking age-appropriate. Gabrielle Union was smart and chic, sporting a matching checked blazer and short suit that flattered and lengthen her legs.

14 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 40s+...

Strong tailoring and crisp pleats make these a great choice for work when paired with a clean, crisp white button down. 

Weekend Max Mara $275 SHOP NOW
15 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 40s+...

The Bermuda is back as seen on the runways of Fendi and Tibi to name a few. Test the trend in a dark navy for an easy summer look.

J. Crew $50 SHOP NOW
16 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 40s+...

A chic printed pair with an easy drawstring waist make for an ideal choice on those lazy, hazy days of summer.

Toteme $355 SHOP NOW
17 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 40s+...

A tailored striped pair are made for date night when paired with a sleek silk top and espadrille wedges.

Reiss $245 SHOP NOW
18 of 18 Courtesy

In Your 40s+...

A playful printed pair is positively vacation ready.

Le Sirenuse, Positano $210 SHOP NOW

