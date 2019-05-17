The 17 Most Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Image zoom Instagram/livvylandblog

With summer right around the corner, now is the time to give your swimwear drawer a much-needed refresh with a cute one-piece bathing suit. These flattering suits have been trending recently with stylish stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Ciara wearing them non-stop.

It’s easy to see why these fashion-forward celebs have been ditching their itty-bitty bikinis in favor of the more modest silhouette. Not only are one-piece swimsuits extremely flattering on practically every body type, but they also look super glamorous in poolside selfies. Plus, did we mention the versatile pieces can also be worn as a cute top when layered under your favorite skirts and pants?

While one-pieces are always in style, this season’s crop of maillots are cuter than ever with cool modern touches like sultry cut-outs, romantic ruffles, and trendy prints that help make them feel fresh and exciting. To help you find your ultimate suit, we’ve rounded up 17 of the best figure-flattering and fashion-forward options that are in stores now.

The best part? All the suits on this list are customer-approved and have not only thousands of five-star ratings, but also an overwhelming number of glowing reviews between them. From sexy one-piece swimsuits to sporty maillots and fun retro-inspired options, keep reading to see which stylish one-piece swimsuits shoppers love the most.

These are the best one-piece swimsuits for 2019:

Best Overall: Dixperfect High Cut One-Piece

This uber-flattering one-piece by Dixperfect went viral for a reason. Not only will its high-cut leg elongate your figure, but the scooped back shows just the right amount of skin. And did we mention it comes in 17 stylish colors and prints? With details like that, it makes sense that over 1,800 Amazon customers have given it their seal of approval — and a four-star rating to boot!

Best Halter Top: Lauren Ralph Lauren Bel Aire Maillot One-Piece

This sleek halter top one-piece from Lauren Ralph Lauren features a modern square neckline, a padded shelf bra that’s great for larger busts, and flattering ruching on the front. It’s also one of the most beloved swimsuits at Bloomingdales. “Ladies, let me tell you, this suit is forgiving and accentuates everywhere you want and de-emphasizes everything you want to hide! I knew Lauren would be the right brand but I was still pleasantly surprised at the fit. If you have a full hourglass figure like I do, then this is the suit for you! I loved the ruching in the stomach area, too,” raved one customer.

Best Sexy Option: Becca Color Code Plunge One-Piece

This sexy maillot by Becca is definitely not your mother’s one-piece. The sultry piece not only has skin-baring cutouts on the shoulders, but it also boasts a seductive plunging neckline. The suit is also fully lined and features removable soft cups. One perfect five-star review said, “This suit is amazing! So sexy for a one piece and fits like a dream.”

Best High-Neck Option: Tempt Me High Neck Mesh One-Piece

With over 1,900 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating, this Tempt Me suit is one of the most popular options on Amazon. The high-fashion one-piece is made from a stretchy and ultra-comfortable material that will hug your curves in all the right places. Sizes range from XS to 16 Plus, and there are 14 pretty colors to choose from. “I love this suit! After seeing all the pictures other women had uploaded I went for it and was not disappointed,” said one customer. “It fits so well, I normally am a 10/12, ordered a large and it fit perfectly. The high neckline is super flattering and the high back also disguises any back fat. This suit is perfect, as a mom I needed something with support and also that won't come down or slip off when playing in the water with my toddler! Also, it makes my boobs look amazing so it’s a clear winner.”

Best Classic Maillot: La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece

Minimalists will love this classic maillot by La Blanca. The simple yet chic suit features a scooped neck, high-cut sides, and ruching that smoothes out your midsection. Customers rave about how comfortable and flattering the one-piece is, with many saying they bought it in multiple colors because it fits so nicely.

Best Shapewear Option: Miraclesuit Allover Slimming Escape One-Piece

How sleek is this suit from Mirclesuit? Along with draping around the middle to create an hourglass effect, the bathing suit also boats a built-in underwire bra for added support. Its patented Miratex material provides a smoothing effect, while the brief-cut bottom gives you extra coverage in the back. “I feel like the bathing suit gods have heard my struggles and provided a solution. It is hard to find a cute suit that offers support. This suit does that plus provides a little lift. It cinches my waist a bit, but isn't uncomfortable,” said one perfect five-star review.

Best Strappy Option: Zero City Lace-Up One-Piece

Strappy lace-up bathing suits are one of the biggest trends in swimwear this season, so it makes sense that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this Zero City one-piece. The sexy maillot features a plunging neckline with adjustable lace-up details that allow you to make it as tight or loose as you like. Sizes range from small to XXL, and it comes in 20 fashion-forward colors. Many customers love it so much they called it the “best swimsuit ever.”

Best Sporty Option: Athleta Bonaire Zip Front One-Piece

Looking to add a cute and sporty one-piece to your collection? Consider this Athleta option. The performance suit was specially designed to wear during water activities like surfing, swimming, paddleboarding, and more. Its high neckline will keep everything in place, while the mesh fabric adds ventilation. The cute suit also has a zipper down the front so you can decide how much skin you want to show. “I purchased this for my curvy daughter. It covered everything that needed to be covered and she loves that she can surf & ski and the straps will stay up,” raved one shopper.

Best Option With Cute Prints: Tempt Me Printed Flounce Ruffled One-Piece

If stylish prints are important to you, look no further than this Tempt Me one-piece swimsuit. With 19 different patterns — ranging from pretty florals to tropical prints — you’re bound to find a style that you love. The ruffled off-the-shoulder silhouette will look great on all shapes and sizes, and the bathing suit also comes with removable straps to make it feel more secure. With details like that, it’s no wonder why over 900 Amazon customers have given the one-piece a perfect five-star rating.

Best Plus-Size Option: Eloquii One-Shoulder Swimsuit

We’re obsessed with this sleek black one-shoulder swimsuit from Eloquii. The modern silhouette shows a hint of skin thanks to the sexy stomach cut-out and the single strap gives it a high-fashion feel. Plus, it is so chic we can definitely see ourselves wearing it under a wrap skirt on nights out this summer. One customer raved, “I got this bathing suit last year and I'm obsessed. It is incredibly flattering, easy to wear, and feels fun. I'm a size 28 and this bathing suit shows only the cutest party of the tummy but smooths everywhere else.” The best part? There is a wide variety of sizes ranging from 12 to 28.

Best Color-Block Option: Old Navy Color-Block One-Piece

You are sure to stand out in even the most crowded beaches wearing this bold color-block one-piece from Old Navy. There are four colorways to choose from including fuschia and red, seafoam green and blue, lavender and fuschia, and classic black and white. The adorable suit also boasts a shelf bra with removable padding, a cute one-shoulder silhouette, and a decorative tie accent. “This is an adorable one-shoulder swimsuit,” said one customer. “Looks very high end for the low price, I liked it so much I purchased two more in other colors.”

Best Retro-Inspired Option: Simply Slim Shirred Glam One-Piece

How adorable is this retro-inspired one-piece from Simply Slim? Its vintage silhouette, side shirring, and front draping, are just a few of the reasons why the suit has racked up 2,700 reviews at Walmart. The bathing suit also comes in eight pretty prints that are straight out of the 1950s and range in size from small to extra-large. One customer wrote, “I cried because I looked so pretty,” before adding, “I haven't swam comfortably in a really long time....but I will now! I love this suit and I feel gorgeous in it. I get to swim with my kids and feel beautiful this year! This suit is so flattering!”

Best Strapless Option: Chelsea28 Scallop Bandeau One-Piece

Prevent unwanted tanlines with this cute strapless one-piece from Chelsea28. The fun cut-out adds a hint of sex appeal, while the scalloped edges make the classic silhouette feel fresh and modern. The suit ranges from XXS to XXL and comes with removable straps in case you need extra support. “Really cute one-piece suit that is modest yet stylish and attractive. This is very flattering and versatile since it has removable straps giving the suit a couple of different looks. My go-to suit for the summer,” said one of the many five-star reviews. It’s also a great swimsuit for smaller busts.

Best Off-The-Shoulder Option: Trina Turk Studio Off-The-Shoulder Bandeau One-Piece

This ruffled off-the-shoulder swimsuit from Trina Turk Studio is both flattering and fashion-forward. The one-piece features a contemporary fit, as well as removable cups that offer added shape and support. One customer raved, “Absolutely stunning suit. So Comfortable and stylish. Also very easy to swim in surprisingly. I recommend and will be buying this suit in other colors!”

Best One-Shoulder Option: Hilor Swimsuits One-Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece

One-shoulder silhouettes are trending this season, and this one-piece by Hilor may be one of the most stylish options we’ve seen. Along with flattering ruching and cute ruffled trim, the fully-lined suit boats a tummy control mesh panel and a supportive front shelf bra. With 15 pretty colors to choose from, it makes sense that Amazon customers have given it an impressive 4.5-star rating. “I am super impressed with this suit, especially because I paid less than $30. It is fully lined, and the fabric is sturdy but still comfortable. The ruching across the front is incredibly slimming, and I appreciate that the leg openings are cut in a way that provides coverage but is still flattering. In other words, I feel like I can pull it off as a 40-year-old mom without looking like I’m trying too hard,” said one happy customer.

Best Performance Option: TYR Durafast Elite Solid Maxfit One-Piece

Looking for a high-performance suit that will keep you covered as you do laps in the pool? Check out this option from TYR. The one-piece boasts UPF 50+ protection to keep your skin protected from the sun’s harmful rays, and it’s made with a patented Durafast Elite fabric that is specially designed to last for over 300 hours of use. It is also fully lined and 100 percent chlorine-proof. “I purchased this swimsuit to swim laps in my gym pool and I think it's great,” said one reviewer. “There is plenty of booty coverage. I highly recommend it if you want to look like a pro swimming laps!”

Best Cut-Out Option: LEISUP Tie Knot Front Cutout One-Piece

Love the support of a one-piece but the look of a bikini? Consider this skin-baring option from LEISUP. From the back, it looks and fits like your average maillot, but the front of the suit shows just as much skin as your favorite two-piece. The adjustable tie-knot allows you to customize the suit’s fit, while the cheeky bottom shows off your assets. More than 660 Amazon customers have given the swimsuit a four-star rating, and many of the shoppers have even uploaded photos of themselves sporting the cute swimwear.

