Nordstrom Rack Just Dropped More Than 3,000 Cyber Monday Deals, Including 80% Off Designer Brands

Just when we thought Nordstrom Rack couldn’t top last week's bigger-than-ever Rack Black Friday sale, the retailer proved us wrong: Its Cyber Monday 2020 deals are already giving last week’s a run for their money, with more than 3,000 clearance items marked down by an additional 40 percent.
The most notable sales in the event include Jennifer Aniston-approved Rag & Bone jeans, which are discounted to 60 percent off their usual price. Tons of home products have also seen price cuts, like this $500-off robot vacuum and Staub’s unfathomably cool dark green Dutch oven, which has received a 53 percent markdown. Meanwhile, style minimalists can get their fix of impressive sales with a half-off Everlane jacket and these rose gold huggie earrings; normally retailing at $78, they’re available for just $19 today.
Nordstrom Rack has unveiled hordes of rare deals since Black Friday, but today is the last time you’ll be able to grab any of the Cyber Week discounts. Keep scrolling to shop the 28 best Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday deals in categories like clothing, shoes, accessories, home, and beauty. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, be sure to check out the rest of Nordstrom Rack’s sale items here.
