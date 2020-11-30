Nordstrom Just Slashed Prices on 24,000 Cyber Monday Deals with Discounts Up to 75% Off
Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and more are all majorly discounted.
Two weeks ago, Nordstrom surprised everyone by dropping 10,000 early Black Friday deals for one day only. Then the retailer kept the surprises coming by launching its Black Friday sale early and forgoing its original plan to do small drops over the Cyber Week. Now, right on time for Cyber Monday, Nordstrom has done it again by unexpectedly launching 24,000 deals and increasing discounts up to 75 percent.
As always, Nordstrom’s Cyber monday sale is overwhelming. There are hundreds of pages and thousands of deals, with prices dropping lower seemingly every minute. Designers that rarely go on sale like Mansur Gavriel and Strathberry are up for grabs for hundreds of dollars less. Other celeb-loved favorites like Vince and Rag & Bone appear to be at some of their lowest prices ever.
This massive Cyber Monday sale also has all the classic trappings of a Nordstrom shopping extravaganza. There are Tory Burch bags so majorly discounted they’re giving the actual brand’s big Cyber Monday discount a run for its money. You can get the iconic Tory Burch leather crossbody bag for just $200, the Perry leather tote for $175, and the camera bag for $279. Kate Spade is also a huge draw for the sale: The brand’s classic hobo bag is marked down to $131, and its very cute pendant necklace is available for just $22.
Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale is also one place you’re almost certain to get very desirable Cyber Monday deals. It’s currently one of the only retailers to still have Ugg boots in stock and on sale, which is shocking considering the exact pair Jennier Lopez wore just last week is marked down to $120. Jennifer Aniston’s go-to winter coat brand is under $150 and the brand Nicole Kidman wore in The Undoing is as low as $38 right now.
So while Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale has plenty of surprises, there are some things that never change, and unfortunately one of them is that everything is selling out fast. But we’ve been preparing for this discount marathon for weeks and have picked out the very best deals below, which should come as no surprise at all.
Shop the best Cyber Monday deals at Nordstrom below.
Best Handbag Deals
- Tory Burch Miller Leather Crossbody Bag, $200 (Originally $398)
- Chloé Marcie Belt Bags, $503 (Originally $750)
- Mansur Gavriel Mini Leather Bucket Bag, $399 (Originally $595)
- Paco Rabanne 1969 Vega Shoulder Bag, $600 (Originally $1,200)
- Strathberry East/West Leather Crossbody Bag, $503 (Originally $750)
- Mansur Gavriel Large Leather Tote, $439 (Originally $655)
- Wandler Hortensia Medium Bag, $616 (Originally $920)
- Kate Spade Large Leather Hobo Bag, $131 (Originally $298)
Best Shoe Deals
- Alexander Wang Kori Cutout Heel Bootie, $357 (Originally $595)
- Vince Cabria Lace-Up Boot, $314 (Originally $450)
- Ugg Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot, $120 (Originally $180)
- Manolo Blahnik Crystal Embellished Pointed Toe Pump, $975 (Originally $1,025)
- Adidas Sleek Leather Sneaker, $48 (Originally $80)
Best Clothing Deals
- Proenza Schouler Front Button Dress, $223 (Originally $495)
- Victoria Beckham Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Sweater Dress, $714 (Originally $1,190)
- Simon Miller Vega Faux Leather Wrap Skirt, $297 (Originally $495)
- Rag & Bone Dre Slim Fit Ankle Jeans, $101 (Originally $225)
- The North Face Mashup Fleece Hooded Coat, $125 (Originally $179)
- Max Mara Arona Double Face Wool Wrap Coat, $1,032 (Originally $1,475)
Best Accessory Deals
- Oscar de la Renta Imitation Pearl Necklace, $525 (Originally $750)
- Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace, $22 (Originally $44)
- 6-Pack Adult Pleated Face Mask, $15 (Originally $24)
- Everlane Cashmere Scarf, $69 (Originally $98)
- Kate Spade Square Sunglasses, $81 (Originally $180)
Best Beauty Deals
- Beautybio Microneedling Tool Set, $150 (Originally $199)
- Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set, $27 (Originally $39)
- T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor, $230 (Originally $285)
- NuFace Mini Toning Device, $150 (Originally $199)
- BeautyBio Rose Quartz Roller, $45 (Originally $60)